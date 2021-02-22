Powering Ahead With Amped

Dualways, the leading UK distributor of children’s electric bikes, road-legal and off-road ATVs, and off-road motorcycles has strengthened its Amped junior electric balance bike portfolio.

Many distributors are currently struggling to meet demand for leisure machines, thanks to various importation difficulties. However, Dualways has secured supplies of the recently-launched Amped A16 which joins its well-established A10 model.

The Amped A16 is the first electric balance bike to feature a fully-integrated rear hub motor, delivering instant power with no noise. Aimed at riders of five years and over, the A16 presents a low-cost and safe method for youngsters to learn to ride a powered machine. This bigger machine has a choice of two-speed settings; Eco and Boost. In Eco, the A16 is limited to 7.5mph, while on Boost it can reach a speed of up to 12.5mph. The A16 features a rear disc brake for efficient stopping power and an easily removable 18V, 5.2Ah lithium-ion battery.

The smaller A10 model, available in a range of bright colours, provides an uncomplicated introduction to the skills of throttle control and balance. It uses a 100W motor, powered by a 18V IBV Lithium battery, and is capable of a top speed of around 8-10mph. The pace of the A10 is around the same as that of a fast walk, so is easily manageable for supervising parents, and is confidence-inspiring for the young rider. The A10 weighs in at just 8.6kg with a junior-friendly seat height of 400mm.

Colours:

A16 – black, blue and red.

A10 – red, blue, green, pink and black.

SRP: A16 – £399.00 including VAT. A10 – £349.99 including VAT.

For further product information and stockist details, contact the UK distributor for Amped:

Dualways

T: 01623 708607

www.dualways.com

