Sena Technologies, Inc. the world’s leader in Bluetooth® communication solutions for Powersports has rolled out a revamped version of the popular 20S EVO, which now comes with Sena’s premium HD speakers. Sena’s upgraded HD speakers offer a refined listening experience for music, phone calls, intercom and more. The 20S EVO is Bluetooth intercom-equipped and can connect groups of up to 8 people. Riders will now get even more enjoyment with the superior audio experience powered by new HD Speakers.

SENA’S PREMIUM HD SPEAKERS

The 20S EVO is back in stock with updated HD speakers. The 20S EVO now comes standard with Sena’s premium HD speakers. Sena recently rolled out the 30K, which comes standard with HD speakers and will soon be rolling out the 10C EVO with premium HD speakers.

Sena’s premium HD speakers are redesigned and optimized for both physical comfort and unmatched audio performance. Designed with a beveled taper, the HD speakers fit easily into helmet pockets and give riders a more comfortable experience. Sena’s HD speakers offer a marked increase in volume, bass boost, and clarity. The new 20S EVO’s HD audio levels are ready to go out of the box, but users will have the option to adjust the audio equalizer presets within the Sena Utility App.

NOW AVAILABLE

The 20S EVO with HD Speakers is now available in both single and dual packs. The single pack retails for 239£ and the dual pack retails for 439£ and is now available on sena.com and will soon be available on Amazon as well as through our global network of retailers.

For more Sena news check out our dedicated Sena page Sena

or head to the official Sena website sena.com

Instagram: @superbikenews

Twitter: @sbknews

Facebook: @superbikenews

SBN Directory - add your motorcycle related business here

Click here for more info on Arai Helmets

Click here for more info on Xena Security

Click here for more info and to buy Biker T-Shirts

Grid Girls UK

If you would like to receive our headlines daily to your email inbox then sign up to our newsletter: Here

Subscribe to our news channels: Here