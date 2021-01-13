Speedo Angels, market leaders in motorcycle dashboard protection, are thrilled to have launched BLOQ paint protection kits, an exciting addition to their product range.

“Our kits have been over 18 months in the making. We have selected the best materials and worked with expert template designers to bring together a new product that we have launched under the brand name ‘BLOQ’”, said Company Director Matt Miller.

“BLOQ paint protection kits offer excellent levels of coverage. Made from high-quality TPU materials, all of our kits are proudly made here in the UK at Speedo Angels HQ on specialist plotter cutter machines.”

BLOQ kits are pre-cut to fit your motorcycle and are available in either ‘full kit’ or ‘fuel tank only’ kits, plus your choice of clear or matte material.

Prices start from just £24.99 (plus free worldwide tracked shipping) and each kit includes a precision-cut paint protection film, fitting accessories, and fitting instructions.

Find out more at www.speedo-angels.com

