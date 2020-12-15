Crash protection specialist R&G is expanding its popular Second Skin range of products to include an all-new range of Tank Protection Film. This clever film has been designed to prevent scratches and damage that occur from everyday use, ensuring the tank always looks its best.

Scratching your tank can be incredibly frustrating, and motorcyclists know all too well how easily it can be done through everyday use. That is why R&G has expanded its range of Second Skin products to include an all-new Tank Protection line.

Designed to be incredibly easy to apply, Second Skin Tank Protection is a non-yellowing, ultra-tough, polyurethane film that is able to withstand scratches and damage from normal daily use, and does not obscure graphics on the sides of the tank. R&G currently has a wide range of options available to suit the most popular machines on the market, with more versions being added regularly.

With an RRP of £19.99 (inc. VAT), the new range can be seen now at

For more information on the full range of R&G products and dealer opportunities, please contact Alan Garrett, UK Sales Manager, on 01420 89007 / [email protected] or your R&G Sales Agent.

If you would like to receive our headlines daily to your email inbox then sign up to our newsletter here