Suzuki has confirmed pricing for it’s 2021 motocross range, with the RM-Z450 coming with an RRP of £6,999, while the RM-Z250 costs £6,899.

Both machines are available from dealerships in January.

In 2020 the RM-Z450 picked up its fifth Arenacross championship since 2015, with Charles Le Francois winning for UK-based SR75 World Team Suzuki.

It was completely redesigned for 2018 with a whole new chassis and more power from its 450cc motor, with the RM-Z250 benefitting from similar treatment a year later. Both bikes get Suzuki’s holeshot assist control and traction management systems.

Find out more, here.

