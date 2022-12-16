Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Pricing for the most off-road ready V-Strom yet, the all-new V-Strom 800DE, has been announced at £10,499. Pricing for the most off-road ready V-Strom yet, the all-new V-Strom 800DE, has been announced at £10,499.

Powered by Suzuki’s new 776cc, long-stroke, DOHC, parallel twin with a 270° crank, the V-Strom 800DE is born to explore and is equipped with a host of electronic rider aids and chassis features designed to help it tackle the rough stuff, as well as ensure it remains capable and usable on the road, too.

Suzuki’s new powerplant delivers 84.3PS peak power at 8500rpm and 78Nm of peak torque at 6800rpm in the new V-Strom, though riders can choose their preferred power delivery thanks to three selectable engine maps, controlled by a rocker switch on the left handlebar and displayed on a 5-inch colour TFT screen.

Also displayed on the dash in the selected traction control mode, with three on-road modes available to choose from and a G mode, for use off-road, that allows more wheelspin, which is suppressed only enough to help prevent excessive slip, so power continues to be delivered to the rear wheel with minimum interruption. It can also be disengaged completely.

There are also two ABS settings, providing greater or lesser intervention, plus there is the ability to disengage the rear ABS for improved confidence and control off-road, and a bi-directional quickshifter for seamless gear changes.

A new steel frame with bolt-on subframe and aluminium swingarm is suspended by fully-adjustable Showa components providing 220mm of travel and ground clearance. That ground clearance also comes courtesy of 21 and 17-inch wire-spoked wheels, front and back, running tubed Dunlop Trailmax Mixtour tyres. Wide aluminium ‘bars and tough steel footpegs are designed to provide greater control when stood up off-road.

All this is wrapped in unmistakable a new, sharper, taughter incarnation of V-Strom stylinge, complete with a DR-Z-esque beak, and comes in the classic yellow that pays homage to Suzuki’s off-road racing heritage. The V-Strom 800DE is also available in a striking matt grey, with yellow accents, and subtle black, with blue.

It will be in dealerships in the spring.

