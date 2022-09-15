Pro Charging For Lithium Batteries

Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

OptiMate’s Pro-series charger for Lithium batteries in racing and performance motorcycles, cars or craft.

OptiMate Lithium 4s 6A keeps the super sensitive Lithium-Ion batteries often fitted to performance vehicles fully charged and in good health – preventing annoying breakdowns and protecting tight budgets.

Compact and powerful, Lithium batteries are perfect for fast bikes, cars and watercraft, but are vulnerable to failure if they aren’t maintained correctly. They are also expensive to replace, so a specialist battery charger is a sound investment.

The perfect solution for busy workshops, race teams – and for those who want the very best quality kit – the Lithium 4s 6A can be connected to all 12.8V and 13.2V LiFePO4 or LFP batteries

This super-smart charger automatically adjusts current to match battery size and condition and will test, assess, monitor and maintain the battery within its safe range, without the need for user input. Used long-term it will keep a battery in peak condition and extend its working life. It can also recover a ‘dead’ unit from as low as 0.5V.

Some lithium batteries have an internal Battery Management System, which prevents charging if the voltage drops too low or the cells are unbalanced, but this intelligent charger can reset the BMS at the push of a button, allowing recharging to commence.

Completely safe for long-term connection, it has full electronic protection built in to prevent overcharging or damage to sensitive vehicle electronics. It’s rated for use down to -40°C and has a weatherproof casing, so it can be used outside too.

The OptiMate Lithium 4s 6A retails at £137.20 including VAT, and comes with a two-year warranty. For details of this and all other OptiMate products visit optimate1.com



For more info checkout our dedicated Optimate News page superbike-news.co.uk/optimate/

See the complete OptiMate range of chargers and monitors at www.optimate1.com.

Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Follow us on social media:

Instagram: @superbikenews

Twitter: @sbknews>

Facebook: @superbikenews

Click here for more info on Arai Helmets

Click here for more info on Xena Security