Protect The New Triumph Tiger 1200 Gt/rally With R&g!

Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Since its launch earlier this year, Triumph’s flagship adventure bike, the Tiger 1200 GT/Rally, has been making positive headlines across the globe.

Now, the world leader in damage protection products for motorcycles, R&G, is pleased to announce a full suite of crash protection and styling accessories for the incredible machine.

The fully revamped Tiger 1200 GT/Rally features a new engine, frame and suspension, giving riders more power and less weight. Taking delivery of the machine recently at their Alton HQ, R&G measured up the new bike, allowing it to create a wide range of essential products.

Included in the new collection of products are R&G’s core crash protection items, such as Crash Protectors, Bar Ends, Exhaust Protector, Fork Protector and Engine Case Covers, alongside popular accessories including Second Skin protection, Adventure Rack, Lever Guards and Tank Traction Grips. More items will follow. Included in the new collection of products are R&G’s core crash protection items, such as Crash Protectors, Bar Ends, Exhaust Protector, Fork Protector and Engine Case Covers, alongside popular accessories including Second Skin protection, Adventure Rack, Lever Guards and Tank Traction Grips. More items will follow.

The entire collection for the Triumph Tiger 1200 can be found here

Twitter, For more information on the full range of R&G products, visit www.rg-racing.com and stay up-to-date with the latest news by following R&G on Facebook Instagram and TikTok

For product and dealer opportunities, please contact 01420 89007 / [email protected] or an R&G Sales Agent.



For more R&G news check out our dedicated page R&G News

For more information on R&G Racing products visit rg-racing.com

Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Follow us on social media:

Instagram: @superbikenews

Twitter: @sbknews>

Facebook: @superbikenews

Click here for more info on Arai Helmets

Click here for more info on Xena Security