Protect Your Tank With New R&g Factory And Factory Carbon Tank Pads!

Say goodbye to unwanted scratches and marks on your tank with the new range of R&G Factory Tank Pads. Handmade from durable materials, using German Orafol™ adhesive and available in a wide range of colours.

The tank of a motorcycle is one of the most common areas for accidental marks, with jacket zippers and buckles often causing unsightly scratches. R&G, the world leader in damage protection products for motorcycles, has just unveiled a new range of ‘Factory’ and ‘Factory Carbon’ Tank Pads.

The uniquely designed Tank Pads are available in an array of colours, from subtle black to vibrant orange. The three-piece pad is individually handmade made from hard resin and provides complete protection against scratches and unwanted marks from general wear and tear.

Incredibly easy to install, each kit comes with an R&G alcohol wipe and Orafol™ adhesive, which ensures it will remain in place for many years. The Factory style features a block colour, while the Factory Carbon range sports a carbon fibre effect. The new Tank Pads have a recommended retail price of £17.49 (excl. VAT) and are available now from R&G’s extensive dealer network, with more information available below.

Factory:

Factory Carbon:

For more R&G news check out our dedicated page R&G News

For more information on R&G Racing products visit rg-racing.com