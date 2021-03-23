With Ana Carrasco now ready for her assault on the 2021 WSSP300 title, her Provec team has announced Carla Grau Pi as team manager. As the only female responsible for a racing team in the World Superbike paddock, this represents another first for women in the world of motorcycle racing.

A former Spanish champion Alpine skier and ski instructor, the 22 year old Catalan from Bellaterra is currently completing a Sports Management course at Ramon Llull University in Barcelona. She has been part of the Provec Racing structure for some time with responsibilities for communication issues and as an aid to Ana Carrasco. No stranger to two wheels, Carla has been riding motorcycles since the age of five years old.

In this new role, Carla will work closely with the Provec organisation and call upon their wide range of skills to gain yet more experience in the management side of racing. With Provec’s experience of guiding two riders to World Superbike titles, Carla has a huge database of knowledge to call on.

Her female colleagues inside the Provec organisation include KRT superbike team coordinator, Silvia Sanchez and Communications Coordinator, Eva Blanquez plus tyre technician for Jonathan Rea, Mara Soto and in the design/creative team Txell Baró.

The structure of the Provec Racing WSSP300 pit box will be Nico Sartori as Crew Chief, “Fleky” Rodriguez (Chief Mechanic) and Max Valls (Race Mechanic).

Speaking of the new role, Carla said:

“I am very happy with this opportunity that Provec Racing and Kawasaki are giving me and to continue being part of this project for the coming year.

The team is back after not being able to complete 2020 due to Ana’s injury and we are eager and excited to be able to help her as much as possible to achieve good results in 2021.

I am delighted to continue working and learning from this group of professionals who have so much experience in the WorldSBK Championship and we are all looking forward to the start of the season.”

Guim Roda – Team Manager of the Provec KRT World Superbike project added:

“Carla is eager to learn and she has so much experience to call on inside the pitbox and also amongst all the Provec staff.

Of course, our goal is to regain the WWSP300 title with Ana Carrasco and the whole Provec structure is focused on this. We wish Carla success and hope this appointment will be seen as another positive step for women in the WorldSBK paddock.”

