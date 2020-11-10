Provisional 2021 Fim Enel Motoe™ World Cup Calendar Announced

The provisional calendar for the 2021 FIM Enel MotoE™ World Cup can now be revealed, with the Cup set to expand to a six-event, seven-race season. After a four-event inaugural Cup in 2019 and five events in 2020, the third year of competition for MotoE™ adds another round and two new tracks.

The first five events will comprise three Free Practice sessions and the E-Pole session to preface one 15-minute race on Sunday morning at 10:05, whereas the final round will once again be a double-header – all but guaranteeing the fight for the crown will go down to the wire. The season is set to begin at the Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto as it did in 2020, before the French Grand Prix welcomes the Cup back to Le Mans for Round 2. From there, MotoE™ will visit two new tracks.

The Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya is the first; a true classic and a fresh challenge, before the class of 2020 face down the TT Circuit Assen in Round 4. The historic ‘Cathedral’ has a reputation for close racing and should prove an exciting host for MotoE™, as well as taking the Cup to the Netherlands for the first time – a country where electric mobility is gaining some serious traction.

The penultimate round of the season will then see MotoE™ return to the Red Bull Ring, a track the Cup visited in 2019, for another fast layout that shows off the best of the Energica Ego Corsa. Finally, Misano will host the season finale. The Adriatic classic is familiar turf for MotoE™ and will stage two races, rounding out the season in style in 2021.

