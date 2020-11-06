Provisional dates for pre-season tests ahead of the 2021 FIM MotoGP™ World Championship can now be announced.

MotoGP™ will have two tests in early 2021, plus the shakedown test at Sepang International Circuit.

Shakedown Test: 14th – 16th February

Sepang Test: 19th – 21st February

Qatar Test: 10th – 12th March

Set up takes place on the two days preceding MotoGP™ tests.

Moto2™ and Moto3™ will have one test.

Jerez Test: 16th – 18th March

Set up takes place on the day preceding the Moto2™ and Moto3™ test.

