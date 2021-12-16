The provisional Entry List for the 2022 FIM Enel MotoE™ World Cup can now be announced, with 18 riders of at least six nationalities set to contest the Cup next season.

A host of fast faces return to the grid, including 2020 and 2021 Cup winner Jordi Torres (Pons Racing 40). The Spaniard will be joined by the likes of 2021 runner up Dominique Aegerter (Dynavolt Intact GP), multiple race winner Eric Granado (LCR E-Team), 2019 Cup winner Matteo Ferrari (Felo Gresini MotoE), race winner Miquel Pons (LCR E-Team) and podium finisher Mattia Casadei (Pons Racing 40).

The 2022 season will also see the return of Grand Prix winner and established MotoE™ challenger Bradley Smith, the Brit set to line up at WithU GRT RNF MotoE Team alongside another experienced, returning rider in Niccolo Canepa. Grand Prix podium finisher Hector Garzo (Tech3 E-Team) also returns to the fold, having already proven one of the fastest in the field in his previous MotoE™ outings.

The experience continues with Maria Herrera (Openbank Aspar Team), Hikari Okubo (Avant Ajo MotoE) and Kevin Zannoni (Ongetta SIC58 Squadra Corse), and there are also a good number of rookies set to contest the Cup in 2022.

They include the likes of Xavi Fores (Octo Pramac MotoE) and Alex Escrig (Tech3 E-Racing). Fores is a multiple podium finisher in WorldSBK and has a wealth of experience on two wheels ahead of his new challenge, and Escrig arrives from winning the STK600 category in the 2021 Moto2™ European Championship – as did Fermin Aldeguer, one of the fastest MotoE™ rookies last season who then went on to take the European Moto2™ crown.

