The provisional calendar for the 2022 Honda British Cup can now be revealed! A nine-round, 18-race season awaits the class of 2022, with the BTC racing eight rounds alongside the British Superbike Championship and a season highlight alongside MotoGP™ at the British Grand Prix.

Two pre-season tests, one at the end of March and one in early April, give the field chance to get in gear before the season opener, which is set to take place mid-April at the Silverstone national layout. The Cup then heads for Oulton Park and Donington before going north to Knockhill for Round 4.

Brands Hatch then welcomes back the Cup ahead of the British Grand Prix, before the field takes on Thruxton and Snetterton 300. The finale takes place on the Grand Prix layout at Donington Park, with the season coming to an end in early October.

For more info checkout our dedicated British Talent Cup News page

Or visit the official British Talent Cup website britishtalentcup.com

