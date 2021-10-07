Below just released the provisional 2022 FIM Grand Prix World Championship calendar, with 21 races planned for next season.

All dates and events, as well as the attendance of spectators, are subject to the evolution of the pandemic and the approval of corresponding governments and authorities.

For more MotoGP info checkout our dedicated MotoGP News page

Or visit the official MotoGP website www.motogp.com

Follow us on social media:

Instagram: @superbikenews

Twitter: @sbknews

Facebook: @superbikenews

SBN Directory - add your motorcycle related business here

Click here for more info on Arai Helmets

Click here for more info on Xena Security

Click here for more info and to buy Biker T-Shirts

Grid Girls UK

If you would like to receive our headlines daily to your email inbox then sign up to our newsletter: Here

Subscribe to our news channels: Here