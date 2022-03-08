Click here for more info on Bike4Life Fest

The first season of the new Cup sanctioned by FIM North America and the American Motorcyclist Association is set to comprise seven rounds and 14 races

The provisional calendar for the inaugural season of the North America Talent Cup can now be announced. The NATC will take on a seven-round, 14-race season in 2022, beginning in April alongside the FIM MotoGP™ World Championship at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas.

Round 2 sees the field take on High Plains Raceway in Colorado with the MRA, before The Ridge Motorsports Park hosts Round 3 in Washington state in conjunction with the Dynapac MotoAmerica Superbikes at The Ridge June 24-26th.

Rounds 4 to 6 take place alongside WERA. Round 4 will be held at Roebling Road Raceway near Savannah, GA, in July, before Pittsburgh International Race Complex welcomes the field to Pennsylvania in August. From there, Road Atlanta hosts as the NATC returns to race in Georgia for Round 6.

The season finale will then see the NATC round out the year with the MotoAmerica Superbikes at Alabama September 23-25th, taking place at Barber Motorsports Park near Birmingham, Alabama – creating a seven-round, 14-race season across six different states.

Click here for more info on Bike4Life Fest

Follow us on social media:

Instagram: @superbikenews

Twitter: @sbknews>

Facebook: @superbikenews

Click here for more info on Arai Helmets

Click here for more info on Xena Security