Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

The provisional Entry Lists for the 2023 FIM Grand prix World Championship can now be announced.

19 nationalities hailing from six continents will compete across the MotoGP™, Moto2™ and Moto3™ classes, taking on 21 Grands Prix in 18 countries.

For more MotoGP info checkout our dedicated MotoGP News page

Or visit the official MotoGP website www.motogp.com

Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Follow us on social media:

Instagram: @superbikenews

Twitter: @sbknews>

Facebook: @superbikenews

Click here for more info on Arai Helmets

Click here for more info on Xena Security