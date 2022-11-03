Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK
The provisional Entry Lists for the 2023 FIM Grand prix World Championship can now be announced.
19 nationalities hailing from six continents will compete across the MotoGP™, Moto2™ and Moto3™ classes, taking on 21 Grands Prix in 18 countries.
For more MotoGP info checkout our dedicated MotoGP News page
Or visit the official MotoGP website www.motogp.com
Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK
Follow us on social media:
Instagram: @superbikenews
Twitter: @sbknews>
Facebook: @superbikenews
Click here for more info on Arai Helmets
Click here for more info on Xena Security