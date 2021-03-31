Pump Your Ride With Comfortair Seats

New ComfortAir Seat Cushions use medically-proven technology to alleviate back pain, dampen vibration and reduce painful pressure points – welcome relief for commuters, touring and adventure riders.

Using air floatation technology, ComfortAir Cushions use pockets of air – easily inflated by mouth – to distribute the rider’s weight evenly over the seat area.

The strategically shaped network of interconnected air cells instantly shifts pressure from one area of the seat to another, resulting in a comfortable cushion of air, which protects against shocks, dampens vibration, helps blood circulation and stops the awful ‘numb-bum’ feeling frequently suffered by long-distance riders.

Space between the air cells is shaped to encourage airflow, cooling the cells and reducing temperature across the seat, preventing uncomfortable ‘hot-spots’.

Four different styles of cushion are available, covering the commonly found shapes of seat found on sports, touring and naked motorcycles, adventure sport bikes, cruisers and bobbers, as well as pillion pads.

The shape of the cushion is tailored to the position the rider will be in – more pressure applied to the front area on a sportbike, while a cruiser’s feet-forward design often exerts more pressure towards the rear of the seat.

ComfortAir cushions attach to the bike with an adaptive system, which fastens beneath the seat, so is secured against theft, with a non-slip base to keep it firmly in position.

Soft fabric flaps sit over the top of each strap, protecting the inside of the legs.

Once in place, the cushion can be inflated quickly and easily, or deflated, allowing the rider to find the right level of flotation for day-long comfort.

Prices for ComfortAir Seat Cushions start at just £65 inc VAT. and are covered by a 30-day money back guarantee. Find out more and see the complete range at at comfortair-moto.co.uk



Google web stories daily news headlines



If you would like to receive our headlines daily to your email inbox then sign up to our newsletter here