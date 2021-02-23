Pure Attitude Racing is excited to announce that Kiwi Liam MacDonald will race for them in this years MotoAmerica Twins Cup Championship alongside the already announced Trevor Standish.

The announcement, which will see 21-year-old Liam also actively taking part within Pure Attitude Racing’s academy program, means that fans of MotoAmerica will witness first-hand the first ever rider from New Zealand competing in the Twins Cup series.

Malaysian Supersport Champion in 2018, MacDonald is no stranger to racing overseas, having competed in the prestigious Asia Road Racing Supersport Championship in 2019, where he scored 34 points with a best race finish of tenth. It is hoped that after a year of learning the US circuits, MacDonald will remain with the team in 2022, possibly taking to the Supersport grid in his sophomore MotoAmerica season.

Born in and now residing in Malaysia, Liam will most likely base himself in the US between races. He will make his MotoAmerica debut at the season opener at Road Atlanta in April.

Liam MacDonald: “I am incredibly excited to be signing with Pure Attitude Racing for 2021. The move to MotoAmerica with all new tracks, fans and new atmosphere is an extremely desirable change. It will be great to have a team-mate to push me for the year as well. It’s a big change and will be a challenge for a lot of us at home but I think we can pull it off with the support of everyone and I can’t wait to get started with the team soon!”

Dean Standish – Team Manager: “I cannot put into words how excited the whole team is to welcome Liam to the team and to MotoAmerica. Adding Liam MacDonald to our Twins Cup program with alongside Trevor for this season falls right into our bigger plans for the future. He has raced in multiple series around the world on larger bikes with good results and our plan is to let him run a season on one of our Twins Cup bikes, allowing him to learn the tracks and the atmosphere of racing within MotoAmerica. Pure Attitude Racing is committed to working with riders and providing them with good equipment as well as giving them the tools to enhance their performance both on and off the track. I’m a firm believer in team continuity and our program will work to allow our riders to feel at home. Pure Attitude Racing also realizes the value of branding our riders and that’s why we feel it is so important to not only have a great website and social media presence but also that our riders benefit from this. We fully appreciate that it could take a couple of years to have riders in multiple classes and for us to achieve our long-term objective, but our goal is to continue to attract support from well respected brands offering proven products, whilst we teach and educate our riders on how to succeed within the motorcycle road racing world. 2021 is the season that starts our journey but is a year in which many will start to understand our big plan!”

For more information go to PureAttitudeRacing.net

0 x Please leave a feedback on this

If you would like to receive our headlines daily to your email inbox then sign up to our newsletter here