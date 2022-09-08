Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

iPhone 14 is here and so is Quad Lock MAG

Apple just announced the iPhone 14 and Quad Lock, like they’ve done for the last 10 years, is ready. Customers can already pre-order Quad Lock Cases for all 4 models with orders being shipped next week!

Pre-Order Quad Lock iPhone 14 Cases Now: www.quadlockcase.net/iphone14

It was only a few weeks ago that Quad Lock announced their biggest product release to date, Quad Lock MAG. For those holding out for the iPhone 14, they are now one step closer to getting their hands on the new Quad Lock MAG Cases with today’s announcement.

Since the iPhone 4, Quad Lock has provided millions around the world with a trustworthy iPhone case to securely mount their phone to their bike, motorcycle, car, boat, helicopter and so much more. Quad Lock has ensured that cases for the iPhone 14 range will be readily available so customers can continue to securely mount their phones in their everyday and on every adventure.

For the first time ever, Quad Lock customers will be able to choose between two cases. The original Quad Lock Case and the new Quad Lock MAG Case.

Quad Lock’s renowned patented locking system featured a new “twist” with the release of Quad Lock MAG. Utilising magnets to make for even faster mounting with Quad Lock Car, 360 and Desk Mounts.

Statement from Chris Peters, CIO and Co-Founder of Quad Lock:

“With the introduction of Quad Lock MAG, we now offer quick and convenient magnetic mounting for everyday life as well as our secure twist lock mounting for every adventure. It’s the best of both Worlds in a single case!”

Still compatible with all Quad Lock Mounts and Accessories, Quad Lock MAG is MagSafe compatible and customisable (thanks to the interchangeable coloured rings).

For those worried about getting their brand new iPhone 14 covered in mud, dust or dirt from their adventures, Quad Lock’s specially made protective slip-on cover, called the ‘Poncho’, will keep their iPhone 14 safe from extreme elements. Customers can also add an ultra-thin tempered glass screen protector for extra confidence.

Shop iPhone 14 Range: www.quadlockcase.net/iphone14

For more Quad Lock UK News check out our dedicated page Quad Lock UK

or head to the official Quad lock UK website www.quadlockcase.co.uk

