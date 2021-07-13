Being unable to securely use your mobile phone on a bike can be frustrating, which is why most people avoid using them in the first place when they are riding a motorbike. There are virtually uncountable mobile phone holders available in the market designed specifically for two-wheelers, but unfortunately not all of them provide satisfactory performance. Thankfully, I have stumbled upon a good handlebar mountable iPhone holder that not only does its job well but at the same time also has a rather affordable price tag. The product I am referring to is made by Quad Lock and it comes with some other items as well which I will discuss here.

The Quad Lock Handlebar mount is the best choice when shopping for a mobile mount as it protects the phone from swinging due to high wind pressure at higher speeds. Motorcyclists also are accustomed to attaching their phones on the handlebar since it provides them a good line of visibility without compromising any safety aspects. The installation process for the Quad Lock Handlebar is pretty simple and straightforward, all you have to do is to figure out a convenient position for the holder and then screw together the mount, extension arm and the spacer (if there is a need to) using the Allen wrench provided. The spacers will only be needed if you want to raise the position of the phone.

Vibrations are the worst annoyance that usually occurs when a phone is attached to a holder. Quad Lock has developed a special Vibration dampener that absorbs all the vibrations whether they are coming from the handlebar or due to the wind. Luckily, I had ordered it with the mount which helps me in enjoying a seamless and steady experience whenever riding in windy weather, which is why I will surely recommend you to buy it along with the mount.

Unlike many other mounts where a dedicated mobile phone case isn’t provided or needed, the Quad Lock mount is only usable with a case. This is a good thing since it allowed me to attach the phone on the mount securely, which in turn essentially eliminated any chances of it falling on the road. Furthermore, the case is made using precise dimensions due to which I was able to easily plug in my headphone adaptor. The microfiber lining and the wireless charging adaptability further gives it a premium touch all the while increasing the convenience.

You can also add in a transparent protective poncho which will provide good shelter to your phone against harsh weather. Overall, the phone holder is a great product by Quad Lock that provides all the confidence that one requires from a good phone holder. Its sturdy & user-friendly construction will allow you to get the most out of it for quite some time.

1 of 4

For more Quad Lock UK News check out our dedicated page Quad Lock UK

or head to the official Quad lock UK website www.quadlockcase.co.uk

Follow us on social media:

Instagram: @superbikenews

Twitter: @sbknews

Facebook: @superbikenews

SBN Directory – add your motorcycle related business here

If you would like to receive our headlines daily to your email inbox then sign up to our newsletter: Here

Subscribe to our news channels: Here

