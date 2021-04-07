Quattro Group extend partnership with the Bennetts British Superbike Championship.

The Quattro Group will continue its partnership into a second year with the Bennetts British Superbike Championship for the 2021 season, following an extended agreement between commercial rights holder MSVR and the UK’s leading infrastructure equipment specialists.

The continuation of the official associate sponsor status ensures that the Quattro Group will maintain title sponsorship rights of the British Supersport and GP2 Championships, the leading support class series, and in addition will feature naming rights to three rounds and prominent trackside branding visibility.

The Quattro Group Rounds will top and tail the season at Oulton Park and Brands Hatch respectively, whilst its Scottish subsidiary AB2K presents the Knockhill event in July.

Quattro Group provide professionally managed services to the rail, road and construction industries across the UK and continually innovate to lead the way within their sector.

Quattro Group Managing Director John Murphy said: “We are delighted to extend our relationship with MSVR and cements our relationship with the Championship where we have been a prominent supporter for a number of years. We believe that 2021 will be an exciting season and look forward to returning to normal racing!”

Bennetts British Superbike Championship Series Director Stuart Higgs commented: “The Quattro Group have consistently been a strong supporter within the series, and it was fantastic for us to begin a high-level series association partnership last year.

“I am delighted that together we have extended that relationship into the 2021 season, particularly as all eyes will be on the Quattro Group British Supersport Championship this year as it will be piloting an evolution of the class.

“We have the introduction of a Triumph 765 three-cylinder machine to the Supersport grid, with a factory-supported effort, which will be watched closely worldwide and used to evaluate if the new technical regulations could be the platform for the 2022 FIM Supersport World Championship.”

www.britishsuperbike.com

