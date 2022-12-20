Rabaconda releases a compact portable tire changer aimed for street, cruiser, and sport bike tires – the Street Bike Tire Changer.

Rabaconda has launched a Street Bike Tire Changer, an innovative tool enabling riders to change their tires as fast and efficiently as a professional mechanic. The tool is also aimed at smaller workshops and mechanics working away from the shop floor at races and other events.

The Street Bike Tire Changer promises to be a game changer for motorcycle owners and workshops: a portable tire changer that offers excellent ergonomics and a comfortable operating position, it allows one to swap tires on motorcycles with cast, forged, and wire-spoked wheels in no time.

As a unique innovative design, this tool is simple to set up and pack away in a small carry-bag, there is no need to mount it to the floor, and is also much safer in operation compared to industrial tire machines. The Street Bike Tire Changer is adaptable to wheel sizes between 12-21” and for tires up to 250 mm wide. It is perfect for both single and double-sided swingarms and works on V-Twins, cruisers, tourers, sport-tourers, street bikes, adventure bikes, cafe racers, scramblers, and just about everything in between.

“Having sold over 30,000 Adventure Bike Tire Changers and 3-Minute Mousse Changers in the dirt biking, motocross, enduro, rally, and adventure riding world to date, we set out to design a tool for street riders, too. We developed the Street Bike Tire Changer with extra rim protection in mind and designed adapters for different wheel sizes so we can accommodate all riders. We’re already receiving positive feedback from motorcycle owners globally with sold units counting four figures already”, shares Jakob Saks, co-founder of Rabaconda.

The Street Bike Tire Changer is now available online .

To see the product for yourself and test it out, come by the Rabaconda booth at AIMExpo where the team will be showcasing the Street Bike Tire Changer and other tire-changing tools and accessories.

For more information, visit street.rabaconda.com .

About Rabaconda

Rabaconda is a manufacturer of portable tire tools for the powersports industry. Founded in 2012, Rabaconda has since become the official choice for the AMA (American Motorcycling Association) Six Days of Enduro teams as well as world-famous riders like Cody Webb, Taylor Robert, Ryan Sipes, and countless other top riders in the US.

In addition to being the top-drawer choice for tire-changing tools among everyday adventure, dirt, and street motorcycle riders, Rabaconda is the #1 choice at professional races and in workshops.