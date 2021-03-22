ENJOY EXCLUSIVE BIKE RENTAL AND SUPPORT AT ONE OF THE WORLD’S BEST-LOVED ENDURO RACES

We’re super excited to announce our exclusive bike rental and race service packages for the upcoming 2021 ISDE in Italy! As an official partner of this awesome, historic event, GASGAS is offering support to riders of all abilities, and from all countries. We want to help racers experience a truly enjoyable ISDE, on one of our 2022 model EC machines, while also offering convenient and comprehensive service and support. Put simply, we’ll take care of almost everything so you can GET ON THE GAS!

GASGAS reveal bike rental and service packages for 2021 ISDE

Compete on a brand-new 2022 model EC 2-stroke or 4-stroke

Race service package provides technical support and access to spare parts

We’re offering two incredible packages that are guaranteed to make any rider’s ISDE experience all the more enjoyable, and much more memorable! The first is our bike rental option – simply choose from one of our four 2022 EC enduro models and our skilled technicians will prepare the bike to the highest possible standard, so it’s ready to take on the grueling six-day event.

Things couldn’t be simpler. Select either a 2-stroke EC 250 or EC 300 or a 4-stroke EC 250F or EC 350F and collect it from us inside the paddock, sign a few papers and take your bike. The price for renting one of our bikes for this year’s ISDE is €2.690.00 (excl. VAT) for 2-strokes & €2.990.00 (excl. VAT) for 4-strokes. The deadline for ordering your bike is June 30, 2021. With limited numbers available, you’d better be quick!

So, what does a GASGAS bike rental include? Well, one GASGAS motorcycle (obviously) that we’ve fully prepared for racing at the 2021 ISDE, transportation of that bike to the event in Lombardy-Piedmont, as well as motorcycle registration and insurance for the whole event.

If you’re an existing GASGAS owner and planning to race your own bike in Italy, we’re also offering an exclusive race service package. Providing you with direct access to the GASGAS service station at the beginning and end of each day, you’ll have everything at your disposal to ensure your bike maintains its exceptional performance throughout the race. Also, our team of experienced technicians will be on hand to provide you with set-up recommendations and technical advice throughout the event.

What’s included in the GASGAS race service package:

Direct access to all GASGAS service stations

Technical advice from our experienced technicians

Technical assistance for the whole event in accordance with FIM rules

Every tool needed for servicing your GASGAS

MOTOREX lubricants and their full range of maintenance products

Petrol for each day of racing

Daily updates with the latest race information and set-up recommendations

WP Suspension support to ensure perfect handling and rideability

Storage space for your spare gloves, goggles, tires*

Service points emergency assistance (spares, tools, liquids, petrol, drinks, snacks and fruit)

Spare parts service (cost of spare parts not included)

Catering (drinks, snacks and fruits)

One freshly prepped and ready to use air filter per day (up to six air filters per rider)

First bike service after pre-ride prior to technical control

De-restriction of the bike if required

The price for the GASGAS race service during the 2021 Six Days is €1.350 Euro (excl. VAT). Sorry, but any unused fuel unfortunately won’t be reimbursed.

The GASGAS International Six Days Enduro race service is available to any rider on GASGAS machinery and must be ordered before July 31, 2021.

To download our GASGAS Six Days bike rental order form, click here.



To download our GASGAS Six Days race service package order form, click here.

For more information, please contact your GASGAS Motorcycles dealer or importer!

