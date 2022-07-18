Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

The MotoGP season is what every superbike lover eagerly waits for; with the current season underway, we have already witnessed some of the most amazing races so far. However, some of the most exciting races are yet to take place, and many fans are looking forward to them.

With Ducati comfortably at the top of the standings, it doesn’t look like anyone will be able to topple them from the top, but the race for second is still on, and both Yamaha and Aprilia are in a tight contest with less than 30 points separating them.

In this article, we take a look at the upcoming schedule of the Moto GP and list down some of the most anticipated races of this season. Will Quartararo extend his lead at the top of the standings and win his second consecutive championship or will Espargaro catch up to him at the top and win his first ever championship? It remains to be seen.

The following are some of the most highly anticipated Moto GP races of the following season.

1. British Grand Prix

Set to take place on the Silverstone Circuit, the British GP is one of the most exciting races of the whole MotoGP season. The Silverstone Circuit itself is among the best racing tracks in the whole world and is every octane lover’s dream.

The British GP is more than just a race, it is a whole festival, and for the weekend that it is in town, every MotoGP fan has the best time of their lives. From live performances to exhibitions and other family-friendly events, there are several things for the fans to enjoy.

On top of all this, it is the first race in more than a month, which means that all the riders will be well rested and ready to compete for their place on the podium.

2. Austrian Grand Prix

The Austrian Grand Prix will be held on the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg; it is one of the most beautiful tracks in the whole world and is situated in the Murtal region of Styria.

Packed with as much danger as it is with beauty, the Austrian Grand Prix is yet another event that fans eagerly await, and it remains to be seen how it all turns out.

3. Italian Grand Prix

The Gran Premio di San Marino e Della Riviera di Rimini is another permanent fixture on the MotoGP calendar. It is one of the most watched races of the whole MotoGP season.

Home to some of the all-time greats like Valentino Rossi, Marco Simoncelli, and Andrea Dovizioso, the Misano World Circuit has produced some of the best talents in the racing world.

The Italian GP is a great time to enjoy some time off and enjoy the amazing views that the track has to offer while watching the race.

4. Gran Premio Animoca Brands de Aragon

The sixth Spanish circuit to host a GP race, Motorland Aragon, is the second of the three Spanish tracks that will welcome the MotoGP this season. The area has a rich history when it comes to racing and to commemorate that, the track was opened in 2009.

In contrast to the other races, the temperatures here will be high and the landscape different; it remains to be seen if Esparagro can cut the lead between him and Quartararo or not.

5. Valencia Grand Prix

The Gran Premio Motul de la Comunitat Valenciana, being held at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo in Valencia, has been a permanent fixture on the MotoGP calendar for over two decades.

This will be the last race of the season, and if we’re lucky, this might be the decider; being in his home court, Espargaro will have an advantage over the defending champ.

