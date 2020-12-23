Akrapovič has released its latest creation by adding the Racing Line (Carbon) exhaust system for the Aprilia RS 660 to its catalogue.

The Racing Line (Carbon) is a complete exhaust system that has been designed to optimize power and torque from the 660 cc parallel-twin powerplant while providing an exhilarating soundtrack and meeting the full protocols required for EC/ECE type approval, making it fully Euro 5 compliant.

Constructed from high-quality carbon fibre for the outer sleeve of the muffler, end cap, and heat shield, with a lightweight titanium outer sleeve for the pre-muffler, and with the remainder of the system made using high-grade stainless steel, the Racing Line (Carbon) exhaust system has been created using race-proven materials for Aprilia’s dynamic, middleweight sports bike. The use of lightweight materials makes the Racing Line (Carbon) system 0.4 kg lighter than the standard stock system. Intensive testing on the Akrapovič in-house dyno, with back-to-back runs of an Aprilia RS 660 equipped with a Racing Line (Carbon) exhaust and an RS 660 with the standard stock exhaust system, recorded an increase of 1.8 kW (2.4 hp) at 11,200 rpm and a gain of 3.6 Nm of torque at 4,550 rpm, all of which give the rider a pronounced throttle response, adding to the overall experience gained from an Akrapovič product.

The connection between the Akrapovič Racing Line (Carbon) and the Aprilia RS 660 is further emphasized through the soundtrack that the engineers in Slovenia have furnished the system with. Its deep, full, and sporty sound, with its throbbing parallel-twin pulsations, provides the feeling of riding a bigger capacity bike. The exhaust creates a sound from the engine more akin to the Aprilia RSV4, which fully demonstrates the lineage that the RS 660 comes from. The system has a simple plug-and-play installation with no remapping needed.

The Akrapovič Racing Line (Carbon) for the Aprilia RS 660 is the ideal exhaust for this middleweight sports bike, combining an increase in performance while meeting the latest EC/ECE type approval and providing a striking visual appearance, allied with an exciting and pulse-racing sound.

