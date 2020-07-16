The Gran Premio Red Bull de España races in honour of those affected by the coronavirus pandemic and the healthcare workers who have worked so tirelessly in the fight against Covid-19

The countdown has now well and truly begun and the FIM MotoGP™ World Championship returns this weekend after a long break obliged by the coronavirus pandemic. The MotoGP™ family and our millions of fans around the world have been eagerly awaiting the moment the lights will go out and we’ll be racing again, but alongside the excitement, the sport will also have all those whose lives have been affected by the global pandemic in our heads and hearts.

This weekend, we are #RacingTogether and #RacingForThem. Those who have been through Covid-19, those whose families and friends have; those we have lost to the pandemic. For the people who are very much still suffering the effects and consequences, and for all those who have needed and will continue to need as much support as we can offer.

We are #RacingAhead in honour of all the frontline heroes who have helped us – and are still helping us – to weather the storm as best possible; the healthcare professionals and key workers who have kept the world ticking over as so many things were forced to a halt, many of them putting their own lives on the line as they defend ours. We race to say thank you for all of your hard work, and in the hope that we can add some small serving of entertainment to your weekend.

MotoGP™ is one of the closest motorsport competitions in the world, but it is also a sport built on collaboration and co-operation. #RacingTogether has been and will continue to be our slogan/philosophy. The grids that line up to do battle in the Gran Premio Red Bull de España will be racing to win, but they will be racing in honour of those affected by Covid-19, our shared values and our collective vision for a brighter and equal future, with no discrimination as the world fights together to overcome this pandemic.

#RacingForThem, #RacingAhead and #RacingTogether.