Riders taking their GSX-R1000R on track, can now kit out their bike with full race bodywork, thanks to Race Products.

Tailored to fit the L7 2017-on models perfectly, the Race Products kit is made in the UK using high grade fibreglass, It features mounting points reinforced with carbon Kevlar cloth and the seat unit also has a built-in support for extra rigidity.

The fairing comes in four separate sections, top, two side panels and belly pan. and is supplied with pre-drilled holes and Dzus Fasteners, ready for assembly. To attach to the bike, simply offer up each section, drill over the existing mount points and secure using the original bodywork fixings.

The seat unit and front mudguard are both pre-drilled for the existing mounts, so can be fitted without drilling..

The kit consists of full race fairing, seat unit, front guard and screen, and is available in white as standard or black double-gelcoat.

It retails at £564.95 in white, and £677.88 for the black gel-coat version, (including VAT). As you’d expect, both meet current UK racing regulations.

All components are available to buy separately and a fibreglass cover is also available for riders running a stock fuel tank.

Race Products are made in the UK by Skidmarx. Call 01305 780808 or visit www.skidmarx.co.uk for details.

