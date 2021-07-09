Radical Customs Showcase The Dual Personality Of The Honda Cmx1100 Rebel

Honda Motor Europe are celebrating the dual personality of the CMX1100 Rebel, the new big sibling to the CMX500 (Europe’s second best-selling custom motorcycle in 2020), with two radical builds by French custom house ‘FCR Original’. Both projects were originally scheduled to appear alongside ten dealer-built custom CB650Rs at this year’s Wheels and Waves festival in Biarritz.

The CMX ‘Sport’ and CMX ‘Bobber’ have been designed to appeal to different sensibilities, but both clearly show the custom potential of the CMX1100 Rebel that is hiding just under the skin.

CMX SPORT – “This one is for sport, but to ride every day.”

FCR Original wanted to highlight the practical and playful side of the Rebel, but make it more sporty, muscular and aggressive. They were also inspired by the mechanical beauty and performance of the DCT, which is so good for daily use by riders of all ages. After roughing out sketches of the finished bike, the team went to work. A swingarm modification allowed fitment of a pair of black Öhlins rear shocks, as well as 17-inch CB500F rear wheel and Dunlop D212 190/55-ZR17 tyre. The front mudguard is scratch-built and 25mm lower; oversize handlebars add leverage while the speedo has been moved to the top yoke.

Stunning in its simplicity, the bodywork is result of a complete 3D scan and consists of custom polyester-carbon fuel tank (with aluminium filler) and rear seat unit with LED lighting and Alcantara seat. Hand-built footrests add a racing feel while the red/black paint and detailing pays subtle homage to classic Honda imagery. The engine is stock, but breathes through an FCR Original stainless steel exhaust.

CMX BOBBER – “Reinforcing the custom spirit while maintaining a fun, playful character…”

Inspired by the ‘elemental’ design of the CMX1100 Rebel, this interpretation has a more custom feel, pushing it even further toward the bobber style. The swingarm and suspension are stock, but lowered 25mm at the front while custom-built black-spoke wheels wear fat Bridgestone tyres.

Building on the bobber vibe are aluminium handlebars, leather seat with perforated leather ribbing, simple aluminium front mudguard (with Mirrachrome finish) and painted headlight surround. Mini-Bates FCR Original LED indicators tuck neatly away and like the CMX Sport a 3D scan produced the custom polyester-carbon fuel tank – with Mirrachrome/blue satin finish – and aluminium filler. A ceramic-coated FCR Original exhaust is the finishing touch, highlighting the mechanical beauty of the bike.

For more Honda Motorcycles UK news check out our dedicated page Honda Motorcycles UK News

or head to the official Honda Motorcycles UK website honda.co.uk/motorcycles.html

Follow us on social media:

Instagram: @superbikenews

Twitter: @sbknews

Facebook: @superbikenews

SBN Directory – add your motorcycle related business here

If you would like to receive our headlines daily to your email inbox then sign up to our newsletter: Here

Subscribe to our news channels: Here

