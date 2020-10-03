Rain Stops Play At Donington Park As Fans Now Set For Superbike Sunday

Today’s Bennetts British Superbike Championship action was postponed due to weather conditions, however fans are now set for a Superbike Sunday with the next three rounds of the Championship scheduled for tomorrow at Donington Park.

Josh Brookes will start from pole position for the opening race on the combined times from free practice, ahead of Honda Racing’s Glenn and Andrew Irwin.

For more information on the Bennetts British Superbike Championship visit www.britishsuperbike.com

