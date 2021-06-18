Includes A Scenic Motorcycle Ride Through California’s Central Coast And Q&A With Wayne Rainey And Eddie Lawson On July 9, Plus A Full Weekend Of Racing At WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca; Proceeds Benefit Roadracing World Action Fund.

Imagine riding your motorcycle through some of the most picturesque areas of California’s Central Coast on a Friday in July, ending up at the iconic WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, having your day culminate with a Q&A session with three-time World Champion and MotoAmerica President Wayne Rainey, four-time World Champion Eddie Lawson and other surprise guests before enjoying nonstop racing action the rest of the weekend.

Although it sounds too good to be true, it’s not, because on Friday, July 9, “Rainey’s Ride to the Races” will take place as a special lead-in to the MotoAmerica Superbike Speedfest at Monterey, July 9-11, and you can be part of the festivities.

This exclusive ride will be limited to 35 riders who purchase a special “Rainey’s Ride to the Races” premium ticket package. The ticket package will cost $325 per participant, with the majority of the price tax deductible, as the ride will benefit the Roadracing World Action Fund, a 501c3 non-profit organization that promotes motorcycle racing safety through the installation of soft air barriers at racing events.

The ride will begin at 10 a.m., after a visit to the Moto Talbott Collection Motorcycle Museum in Carmel Valley, California. It will tour past working ranch lands, local wineries, around the Santa Lucia Mountain ranges, past the rural Salinas Valley foothills and the historical Soledad Mission before returning to WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca for the Q&A with Rainey, Lawson and more surprise guests, conducted by Gordon McCall.

Rainey’s Ride to the Races will be led by McCall and will include Lawson at a relaxed, easy pace, with no riders left behind. Along with McCall, there will be a sweep, two rovers and, in the event of unforeseen mechanical issues, a Sag Wagon with a trailer to transport motorcycles back to WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca. The 90-plus-mile ride will take approximately two to two and a half hours.

“I’m thrilled to be a part of Rainey’s Ride to the Races,” said Rainey. “I live in the area, and I’m excited to share its beauty with others. I can’t think of a better way to see the things that the Monterey Peninsula has to offer than from the seat of a motorcycle. This is going to be a memorable day for everyone who takes part in the ride and I’m looking forward to sitting down and chatting with the participants when they arrive back at the track. This will be a lot of fun.”

The Rainey Ride to the Races ticket package is available HERE.

2021 MotoAmerica Series Schedule

April 30-May 2 Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta Braselton, Georgia

May 21-23 Virginia International Raceway Danville, Virginia

June 11-13 Road America Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin

June 25-27 Ridge Motorsports Park Shelton, Washington

July 9-11 WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca Monterey, California

July 30-August 1 Brainerd International Raceway Brainerd, Minnesota

August 13-15 Pitt Race Wampum, Pennsylvania

September 10-12 New Jersey Motorsports Park Millville, New Jersey

September 17-19 Barber Motorsports Park Birmingham, Alabama

