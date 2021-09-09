Stand out and leave your mark in the trails… Built for those looking for the ultimate 4-Stroke offroad machine, the 2022 KTM 350 EXC-F FACTORY EDITION is the best and brightest expression of Enduro excellence that has been crafted with the help and expertise of Red Bull KTM Factory Racing stars.

A special model in the 2022 KTM EXC line-up, the new KTM 350 EXC-F FACTORY EDITION features a long list of race-inspired parts combined with WP XACT air fork technology. The air fork introduces key weight savings together with quick and dependable adjustment possibilities thanks to the easy-to-access clickers and air pump. All in all, two key factors for the demanding and changing conditions found in Enduro competition.

The combination of the compact state-of-the-art chromoly steel frame and the lively 28 kg 350cc fuel-injected DOHC engine bring the best compromise for a myriad of offroad conditions. From the slow, technical precision of wooded and rocky paths to miles of throttle-heavy trails, the KTM 350 EXC-F FACTORY EDITION is here to ace all challenges and challengers.

Some of the hard hits of racing and riding can be deflected by the KTM 350 EXC-F FACTORY EDITION’s factory wheels and anodized hubs, the engine skid plate as well as the front brake disc guard. Other race-derived upgrades include the radiator fan and radiator protection, the map selector switch and the Supersprox Stealth rear sprocket, which all help enhance the premium experience of the 2022 KTM 350 EXC-F FACTORY EDITION.

Lastly – for a bike that will keep riders noticeable in first place – is the aesthetic for 2022. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing graphics is the clearest and easiest sign that the 2022 KTM 350 EXC-F is firmly FACTORY EDITION but there are other details too. Cast an eye over the factory blue seat, orange oil plug, CNC-machined orange triple clamps and, of course, that sumptuous orange frame.

KTM 350 EXC-F FACTORY EDITION – HIGHLIGHTS

// Red Bull KTM Factory Racing inspired graphics

// WP XACT 48mm air fork

// Factory wheels with anodized hubs

// CNC machined triple clamps

// Radiator fan

// Radiator protectors

// Skid plate // Factory seat

// Front brake disc guard

// Rear solid disc

// Map select switch

// Supersprox Stealth rear sprocket

// Orange oil plug

// Grey ODI grips

Influencing the development of this machine, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Josep Garcia can be seen pushing the 2022 KTM 350 EXC-F FACTORY EDITION through its paces in his home trails here.

The 2022 KTM 350 EXC-F FACTORY EDITION will be starting stopwatches from all authorized KTM dealers this September. For more information, visit ktm.com

For more KTM Motorcycles UK news check out our dedicated page KTM Motorcycles UK News

or head to the official KTM Motorcycles UK website www.ktm.com/en-gb.html

