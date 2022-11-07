Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Rare and exciting motorcycle finds come to auction with H&H Classics on December 7th at The National Motorcycle Museum.

The next H&H Classics bike sale has some very unusual and rare bikes for the motorcycle enthusiast with an eye for something special.

1955 Manx Norton 350. A beautifully restored and well documented rare matching numbers race bike. Original factory engine and gearbox numbers £19,000 – £24,000. Supplied with numerous receipts and history of the bike and restoration

This 1955 350 model has been authentically restored to a high degree of originality by Peter Sprot in the early 2000s and has been part of a small private collection for the last few years. After stumbling on the bike by pure chance, Peter realised that it had survived with most of its original components in place and started an in depth rebuild, with the intention of keeping the bike as standard as possible. The Norton factory records, now held by the Science Museum, show it as having left the factory on the 9th August 1955 after being tested. An excellent opportunity to acquire a very original and important part of British motorcycling history.

1969 Honda CB750 ‘Sandcast’. A rare unrestored project, an early version of what is considered to be the first ‘Superbike’ with its ‘Sandcast’ crankcases only used on the first 6000 models.Frame number 1001648, so must be an early production model. The engine turns over on kickstart, supplied with a current V5C.

It is rare to find an unrestored 1969 Sandcast, this CB750 is frame number 101648 and engine number 101596, so must be one of the early bikes manufactured by Honda. It seems to have retained many of its unique features, even down to many of the bolts having a number 8 cast into the head. There can’t be many early Sandcast left that have not been fully restored, so this is a good opportunity to acquire an excellent starting point for a rewarding rebuild. The engine turns over on the kickstarter, and whilst it appears to have spent much of its life in the USA, it comes UK registered on a current V5C.

1998 Yamaha R1. A definite future classic and investment. Set new standards for performance in its day. Only one owner from new £7,000 – £9,000.

The first version of the R1 in classic Yamaha Red and White race colours. A very well looked after and original example, owned from new by the vendor. Supplied with the original owner’s manual, tool kit, 2 keys and a current V5C.

This R1, in the most collectable classic Yamaha Red and White race colours, was bought new by the vendor in March 1998 so must be one of the first ones sold in the UK. Owned and ridden by him over the last 24 years it is offered in excellent standard condition including the genuine Yamaha exhaust system and comes together with its original owner’s manual, tool kit, all of its old MOTs and a current V5C. There are not many R1 that have survived in such original and standard condition and this early version will most definitely become a future classic.

1959 BSA Super Rocket Café Racer. Long term family ownership from 1968 and restored to its former glory by the owner’s son. £7,000 – £9,000

This 1959 A10R Super Rocket was converted into a café racer in the 1960s and bought by the vendor’s father in 1968 as only its 4th owner and has been part of the family ever since, having spent all of its life in the North East. Used as his ‘go to work’ and ‘weekend pleasure’ bike, it was tuned and sprinted by the owner with some success and then eventually mothballed in a garden shed for a number of years. Taken out of hibernation by his son, it has undergone a complete restoration.

1979 Honda CB750 Phil Read Replica. Limited edition to commemorate multiple World Champion Reads victory in the Formula 1 TT. Read has recently passed away at 83. Genuine limited edition model. £9,000 – £11,000

Genuine recently restored Honda CB750 Phil Read Replica. Many new parts including a full bodywork respray by Pageant. Supplied with a current V5C.

The legendary CB750/4 was launched in 1969 to great acclaim and laid down the blueprint for the modern day superbike. The Phil Read Replica was a limited edition model built to celebrate Phil’s victory in the first ever Formula 1 race at the Isle of Man TT in 1977.

This excellent CB750 Phil Read Replica was purchased by the vendor a few years ago as a part finished project and completed by him in 2020. Many new parts have been fitted, the chrome work refinished and it has had a full bodywork respray by Pageant. The bike has been stood for a while so will need some recommissioning.

Ian Cunningham of H&H Classics, says: “We have also signed up a large collection of New Old Stock bikes from a dealership in the north of England, who upon closure in 2000 simply took all of his stock home and stored some in his house and some in his barn. These range from a 1999 Suzuki Hayabusa 200mph Superbike to a mid 1970s Russian made Cossack 200cc commuter, there’s even 3 bikes still in their original packing cases! Many of these are being offered at no reserve.”

