Punters packed into Telford International Centre last weekend to celebrate the start of the off-road season at the Classic Dirt Bike Show sponsored by Hagon Shocks.

All-rounder Arthur Browning, and nine-time Enduro class winner Derrick Edmondson attracted the crowds as they were interviewed over the weekend by supreme commentator John McCrink. The iconic duo left crowds wowed as they recounted memories of their past adventures and the incredible machines they rode.

Polished to perfection, off-road machines from enduro, motocross and trials bikes to sidecars were admired by enthusiasts throughout the weekend while visitors also kitted themselves out ready for the season ahead, purchasing new riding gear, off-road parts and even complete machines.

Show sponsors Hagon Shocks selected Mark Ramplee’s Hedlund Wasp outfit for the renowned Best of Show award. This recently restored outfit also won the Best Sidecar class and has a long history in competition, being first campaigned by Willie Davenport and Gary Salt and then raced by the previous owner, Peter Wootten.

Exhibition manager Nick Mowbray said: ‘We’re delighted to be back at Telford International Centre celebrating all things off-road after unfortunately having to cancel the show last year due to Covid-19. We’ve received some cracking feedback from visitors and traders and look forward to being back out on the track this year!’

Keep an eye out for the dates for the 2023 show. The next event in the Classic Bike Shows calendar is the Bristol Classic MotorCycle Show on February 26-27 at the Royal Bath & West Showground in Shepton Mallet.

For more information, please visit www.classicbikeshows.com. The International Dirt Bike Show 2022 will also be held at Telford International Centre on October 28-30, 2022. For more information about this show, please visit www.dirtbikeshow.co.uk.

