The Silverstone Auctions Motorcycle Sale at the NEC Classic Motor Show on November 13th offers a ‘must see’ selection of beautiful and rare motorcycles for auction. The event provides the bike enthusiast with an opportunity to seriously consider adding to their collection with what is on display.

Among the 144 bikes on sale are the following very special machines:

1985 Yamaha DRS 350 F2 350cc raced by Steve Hislop

The late Steve Hislop was an 11 times TT winner and a member of the prestigious TT Hall of Fame. Now Silverstone Auctions brings one of his famous bikes, a Yamaha DRS 350 F2 350cc, to sale at the NEC on November 13 for an estimate of £9,000 – £10,000.

The year 1987 saw Steve racing his 350cc Yamaha in the TT F2 race, which after finishing 10th and 6th in previous years, he went on to win.

The Isle of Man TT launched Steve’s motorcycle career which saw him take two British Superbike championships.

Well-liked and well respected throughout the world of motorcycle racing, Steve unfortunately lost his life following a helicopter crash in 2003.

The 1987 TT winning bike, with documented history and in running order, will be offered for sale at the Silverstone Auctions Motorcycle sale on Sun 13th November at the NEC.

The bike is currently painted in historic Yamaha “speed block” colours.

Steve raced the bike in the 1985 Isle of Man TT Formula 2 and finished 10th; raced again by Steve in 1986 in the Isle of Man TT Formula 2 and finished 6th; in 1987 Steve won the Formula 2 Isle of Man TT race. So this presents a great opportunity to own a piece of Steve Hislop/TT history.

The bike’s frame was built in January 1985 by Derby Race Services and sold to Steve Hislop on the 7th February. Designed by Clive Padget and his father.

Copy from the Derby Race Services order book is included in the lot. The bike is presented in ex-race condition and in good running order.

2022 Norton 961 Commando Classic ‘Final Edition’ 961cc

This Norton 961 Commando is brand new, showing just 18 delivery miles and will require ‘running in’. It is number 21 of the 40 ‘Final Edition’ Norton Commando 961s built by the new Norton owners, TVS Motor Company. Offered with an estimate of £20,000 – £25,000, it offers a fantastic opportunity to own a piece of Norton Motorcycle history, says Mark Bryan Motorcycle Specialist at Silverstone Auctions.

One of 40 motorcycles hand-built by the new Norton owner TVS to honour the orders placed by customers with the previous company, it comes complete with all the documentation, service parts[ , battery charger and pillion seat. UK-registered on a V5C.

1974 Dresda Suzuki T500 492cc

One of only ten Dresda Suzuki T500s produced and possibly the only survivor it is for sale at an estimate of £3,000 – £5,000.

Synonymous with Dresda Motorcycles, Dave Degens built bikes for racing and road use using his legendary bespoke frames. This bike was apparently built in 1973 by Dresda for racing use but was never used and road-registered in 1974. This rare example was recently recommissioned and has had a recent engine rebuild, frame and swing arm refinish, new tyres and brake rebuild and has been run in the last few weeks. It is believed to be the only survivor of the 10 original bikes made in 1973, it’s UK-registered with a V5C and comes with a history file with old V5, period photo, Terry Beckett Tuning correspondence and some old receipts.

Incredible Allen Millyard five-cylinder 666cc Kawasaki KH at £20,000 to £25,000.

TV personality, Allen Millyard, is one of the best-known builders of amazing motorcycle ‘specials’ and this is his third ever creation and has been seen at many shows and events over the years.

Built in 1996 from a 1977 Kawasaki KH400 three-cylinder into a five-cylinder 666cc machine it comes with a 1990s V5 showing Allen Millyard as the owner and two old MOTs.

It is in good running order. Sounds great and a real crowd puller.

1988 Benelli 750 Sei 750cc

The world’s first six-cylinder production motorcycle, estimate £17,000 – £20,000, it is an icon that would fit into any serious motorcycle collection. As the world’s first six-cylinder production motorcycle, the Benelli Sei was a complete revelation and is rare to find one in this condition.

It last ran about four years ago, so may require some recommissioning before road use. It comes with a history file with various receipts, old MOTs, old V5 and reprint parts book. This UK-registered from new example, is mostly all original and unrestored.

1988 Moto Guzzi V65 TT 650cc £4,000 – £5,000

Offered from the Harry Metcalfe Collection this bike was introduced in 1985 to a competitive Enduro market.

It is different from most single-cylinder trail bikes from that time, and the Moto Guzzi quickly developed a keen following.

This UK-market example is presented in very good original condition showing 19,000 recorded miles and in good running order. Complete with a selection of old MOTs dating back to 1993.UK-registered from new with a V5C. A rare find in this condition in the UK.

