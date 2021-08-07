The current Red Bull KTM Ajo Moto2 star makes the final step of the KTM GP Academy trajectory to join present teammate Remy Gardner on the Tech3 KTM Factory Racing KTM RC16 next season.

Two wins and four podiums in two seasons of Moto3 and three victories with a total of six trophies to-date in Moto2: 20-year-old Raul Fernandez will continue his climb to the peak of MotoGP with a Tech3 KTM Factory Racing saddle next year.

The Spaniard, along with Australian Remy Gardner, has been the dominant force as part of Aki Ajo’s Red Bull KTM Ajo team in Moto2 after graduating from the KTM RC4 in Moto3 during 2020. He sits 2nd behind Gardner in the championship at the mid-point of the campaign and on the eve of race day at the Michelin Grand Prix of Styria. Fernandez’ adaptation to the demands of Moto2 and his continuing fast development as a professional GP rider has helped KTM race management take the decision to elevate #25 to the premier class.

KTM’s MotoGP wing for 2022 is set as Red Bull KTM Factory Racing will field Brad Binder and Miguel Oliveira, and Tech3 KTM Factory Racing will work with the rookie Raul Fernandez and Remy Gardner.

Raul Fernandez: “Honestly, I’m really pleased with this opportunity from KTM, as much for this year as for the next. I’ve been learning a lot and enjoying Moto2 and was able to get into a position where I have this chance to enter MotoGP and for which I’m very grateful: it’s the dream of any rider to arrive to this class. Right now, the most important thing is to keep focusing on this season and giving all I have up until the last race to try and fight for the championship. If it doesn’t work out then fine, everything happens for a reason, and you have to look towards the positives. I’ve been a rookie this year and I want to close the chapter and then start again for 2022 where I’ll be looking to find a good feeling on the bike and, above all, aiming to enjoy myself.”

Pit Beirer, KTM Motorsport Director: “I’m happy to announce that Raul will move into the MotoGP class with us, and this further proves that our KTM GP Academy project is working from the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup all the way to MotoGP. We all know that Raul is an outstanding talent. His jump from Moto3 to Moto2 had some question marks but he showed repeatedly that he is an excellent rider on the bigger bike, which was our original thought and hope because he was quite tall for Moto3. Going to MotoGP so quickly wasn’t part of the initial plan but he has demonstrated that he has the potential. The Moto2 line-up at the moment with Remy is like a dream team, so to move both of them to the premier class makes it very strong and means we now have riders for MotoGP that have come through our system. We had – and still have – a similar ‘dream team’ with Brad and Miguel and now we can repeat the same story with another Moto2 line-up. If you know the guys, their background and how they work and how they feel in the KTM surroundings then it makes the whole effort stronger.”

Hervé Poncharal, Tech3 KTM Factory Racing Team Principal: “Finally the Tech3 KTM Factory Racing Team is ready to announce its line-up for the 2022 MotoGP season and we are delighted, proud and excited to welcome Raul Fernandez next to Remy Gardner. I think it’s going to be a very exciting 2022 season with the two of the brightest talents of the Moto2 category moving to the premier class. Even though it will be their rookie season, I’m quite sure they will quickly learn and after a few races show their potential in the MotoGP as well. Raul has definitely done an unbelievable first part of his rookie Moto2 season, something that has not been achieved in a long time. Seeing him stepping up to MotoGP next Remy makes us very excited. Although we are very pleased with this announcement we know we still have half a season to go with our current riders, Danilo Petrucci and Iker Lecuona, which I want to thank for their dedication and their never-ending constructive attitude. We really hope we can give them what they expect and what they need to finish the 2021 season on a good note. And, we clearly wish them well and best of luck for their future. It’s always painful to take a decision, easy to welcome people but always very difficult to tell your riders our relationship will come to an end. I know this is the tough part of our job. We are competitors, racers and this is part of our world. Again, we really hope we can give the best support and the best atmosphere to both, Danilo and Iker for the remaining MotoGP season.”

