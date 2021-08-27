The rookie sensation goes fastest on Friday on first contact with Silverstone on a Moto2™ machine.

Raul Fernandez (Red Bull KTM Ajo) may be a Moto2™ rookie and heading into Silverstone with less overall experience than many, but that didn’t stop him on Day 1 of the Monster Energy British Grand Prix. The Austria winner managed to pip 2019 Silverstone podium finisher Jorge Navarro (Lightech Speed Up) by just 0.017, with home hero Sam Lowes (Elf Marc VDS Racing Team) third overall but another three tenths back.

FP1

Navarro was the fastest rider in the morning, beating most recent Silverstone Moto2™ winner Augusto Fernandez (Elf Marc VDS Racing Team) to the top by jut under a tenth and a half. The two had a huge advantage over the rest, with Championship leader Remy Gardner (Red Bull KTM Ajo) in third but 0.582 off the top.

Raul Fernandez started his Silverstone Moto2™ debut well in fourth, 0.125 off Gardner, with Joe Roberts (Italtrans Racing Team) making a leap back up the timesheets into the postcode more expected of the American as he took fifth – pipping home hero Lowes. The Brit was also the only faller of the session, but rider ok.

FP2

FP2 saw Raul Fernandez strike back. He was fastest, Navarro took over, and then the number 25 finally laid down his 2:04.501 to stay quickest. Lowes managed to leapfrog teammate Augusto Fernandez, and Gardner lurked in fifth.

Somkiat Chantra (Idemitsu Honda Team Asia), Albert Arenas (Kipin Energy Aspar Moto2) and Marco Bezzecchi (Sky Racing Team VR46) all crashed, riders ok.

Combined timesheets

The top 12 all set their best efforts in FP2, so it’s Raul Fernandez, Navarro, Lowes, Augusto Fernandez and Gardner in the top five.

Fabio Di Giannantonio (Federal Oil Gresini Moto2) took sixth ahead of Bezzecchi, with Roberts in P8 as he retained good speed in the afternoon. Nicolo Bulega (Federal Oil Gresini Moto2) was ninth quickest, with Aron Canet (Kipin Energy Aspar Team) rounding out the top ten.

Xavi Vierge (Petronas Sprinta Racing) was 11th, with Ai Ogura (Idemitsu Honda Team Asia) in P12 and the last of those on for a provisional place in Q2 who set their best in FP1.

Pertamina Mandalika SAG teammates Bo Bendsneyder and Tom Lüthi, the latter racing at the British GP for the final time before retiring, took P13 and P14 on the combined times thanks to their FP1 bests.

How will Saturday morning shuffle the pack? Find out from 10:55 (GMT +1) in FP3, before qualifying from 14:10.

Moto2™ Friday top five:

1 Raul Fernandez – Red Bull KTM Ajo – Kalex – 2:04.501

2 Jorge Navarro – Lightech Speed Up – Boscoscuro – +0.017

3 Sam Lowes – Elf Marc VDS Racing Team – Kalex – +0.314

4 Augusto Fernandez – Elf Marc VDS Racing Team – Kalex – +0.365

5 Remy Gardner – Red Bull KTM Ajo – Kalex – +0.414

For more Moto2 info checkout our dedicated Moto2 News page

Or visit the official MotoGP website motogp.com

Follow us on social media:

Instagram: @superbikenews

Twitter: @sbknews

Facebook: @superbikenews

SBN Directory – add your motorcycle related business here

Follow us on social media:

Instagram: @superbikenews

Twitter: @sbknews

Facebook: @superbikenews

SBN Directory – add your motorcycle related business here

Click here for more info on Arai Helmets

Click here for more info on Xena Security

Click here for more info and to buy Biker T-Shirts

Grid Girls UK

If you would like to receive our headlines daily to your email inbox then sign up to our newsletter: Here

Subscribe to our news channels: Here



For more Moto2 info checkout our dedicated Moto2 News page

Or visit the official MotoGP website motogp.com

Follow us on social media:

Instagram: @superbikenews

Twitter: @sbknews

Facebook: @superbikenews

SBN Directory – add your motorcycle related business here