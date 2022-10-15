Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Bradley Ray sealed his first Bennetts British Superbike title with a fifth place in the eBay Sprint Race at Brands Hatch this afternoon, celebrating the championship victory for the Rich Energy OMG Racing Yamaha team at his home round.

Ray headed into his home round on the Brands Hatch Grand Prix circuit with a 66-point lead, knowing that a seventh place would be enough to claim the crown for the first time. Ray’s fifth place in the eBay Sprint Race means he has an unassailable 52-point lead ahead of tomorrow’s final two races of the season.

The 25-year-old contender from Lydd made his Bennetts BSB debut in 2017, but it has been this season where he has delivered an imperious performance with a total of nine race wins and a further 14 podium finishes to consistently stay ahead of his title rivals.

It was Glenn Irwin who claimed a commanding race victory in the first race of the weekend, pushing hard from the start to bridge a gap over the chasing pack as he bids to end his campaign on a high for the Honda Racing UK team.

Glenn Irwin had a 1.374s advantage at the chequered flag, but behind there was a battle between Peter Hickman and Andrew Irwin as the pair diced for second place.

Hickman had the edge at the finish as he moves ahead in the Bennetts BSB Riders Cup battle with a second place as Andrew Irwin took his third podium finish of the season for SYNETIQ BMW.

Ray had only had to finish in the top seven to claim the title and he was forced to relinquish fourth place to Tommy Bridewell when the Oxford Products Racing Ducati made his move with three laps remaining.

Ray’s eventual fifth place was enough to be victorious in the title chase, just ahead of Jason O’Halloran and Danny Buchan. Danny Kent scored his best result of the season in eighth place for Buildbase Suzuki ahead of Kyle Ryde and Tom Sykes who competed the top ten.

Bennetts British Superbike Championship, Brands Hatch, eBay Sprint Race result:

Glenn Irwin (Honda Racing UK) Peter Hickman (FHO Racing BMW) +1.374s Andrew Irwin (SYNETIQ BMW) +1.808s Tommy Bridewell (Oxford Products Racing Ducati) +5.105s Bradley Ray (Rich Energy OMG Racing Yamaha) +5.524s Jason O’Halloran (McAMS Yamaha) +7.743s Danny Buchan (SYNETIQ BMW) +9.895s Danny Kent (Buildbase Suzuki) +13.358s Kyle Ryde (Rich Energy OMG Racing Yamaha) +13.547s Tom Sykes (MCE Ducati) +14.465s

Bennetts British Superbike Championship standings:

Bradley Ray (Rich Energy OMG Racing Yamaha) 1182 Glenn Irwin (Honda Racing UK) 1130 Tommy Bridewell (Oxford Products Racing Ducati) 1117 Lee Jackson (Cheshire Mouldings FS-3 Kawasaki) 1095 Jason O’Halloran (McAMS Yamaha) 1087 Kyle Ryde (Rich Energy OMG Racing Yamaha) 1058 Tarran Mackenzie (McAMS Yamaha) 1031 Rory Skinner (Cheshire Mouldings FS-3 Kawasaki) 1017

Bradley Ray

Rich Energy OMG Racing Yamaha

“It wasn’t easy let me tell you! I approached the start of the race as I would any other – I dug in at the start and tried to get as far up the field as possible. I started having a few small moments and a few slides, and to be honest I settled in and then into fourth and tried to catch Andy and Pete, but I couldn’t do it, so I was happy to sit where I needed to. I had to just carry on doing what I was doing.

“When Tommy passed me, I was fifth, so I knew that I’d be safe for the last few laps because seventh was what I needed. I wanted to get more, but I had to bring it home for the championship. I’m a little bit speechless but I’m sure it’ll sink in tonight over a nice glass of vino. I’m super proud.

“It’s super special, it’s something I used to dream of as a kid, becoming British champion. This is the closest I’ve ever been to doing it, so we had to dig in into the Showdown and do everything we could to be close enough coming into Brands Hatch.

“It was nice to come here with such a lead and it took a bit of pressure of my shoulders to perform, but it means the world to me to my close family, my close friends it’s a dream come true.

“I’m excited about tomorrow now; I will be going for the wins. The pressure is off so we’ll just go out, have fun and enjoy it.”

