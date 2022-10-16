Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Bradley Ray celebrated his Bennetts British Superbike Championship title on home soil at Brands Hatch this afternoon (Sunday).

The 25-year-old was officially crowned today after sealing top honours in yesterday’s opening race, ending the season with nine race wins plus a further 14 podiums for the Rich Energy OMG Racing Yamaha team.

Ray finished fifth in Saturday’s eBay Sprint Race which was enough to secure a first title for both rider and team. Today, the new champion crashed out unhurt in the second race of the weekend before ending the season with a sixth place finish.

In the first of two races on the final day of the season, around the Brands Hatch Grand Prix circuit, Peter Hickman became the tenth different race winner of the season. The FHO Racing BMW rider held off Danny Buchan and Saturday winner Glenn Irwin to secure a visit to the top step of the podium.

In the final race of 2022, Glenn Irwin was able to grab the lead when Buchan made a small mistake at Surtees. This meant that the Honda Racing UK rider started and ended the season with victories on his way to claiming the runner-up spot in the standings, his best championship finish.

Andrew Irwin was back on the podium with a strong second place in the final race, just ahead of Buchan. Fifth place for Hickman was enough for him end the season as the Bennetts BSB Riders Cup champion, finishing just ahead of his BMW rivals.

Tommy Bridewell’s season finished with a fourth place, which secured the Oxford Products Racing Ducati team third in the final standings. This means that three different teams and manufacturers completed the final championship top three.

Bennetts British Superbike Championship, Brands Hatch, Race 2 result:

Peter Hickman (FHO Racing BMW) Danny Buchan (SYNETIQ BMW) +0.622s Glenn Irwin (Honda Racing UK) +2.702s Kyle Ryde (Rich Energy OMG Racing Yamaha) +13.381s Tommy Bridewell (Oxford Products Racing Ducati) +13.494s Danny Kent (Buildbase Suzuki) +13.902s Christian Iddon (Buildbase Suzuki) +15.181s Charlie Nesbitt (Buildbase Suzuki) +16.426s Josh Brookes (MCE Ducati) +18.912s Tom Sykes (MCE Ducati) +20.511s

Bennetts British Superbike Championship, Brands Hatch, Race 3 result:

Glenn Irwin (Honda Racing UK) Andrew Irwin (SYNETIQ BMW) +0.672s Danny Buchan (SYNETIQ BMW) +1.956s Tommy Bridewell (Oxford Products Racing Ducati) +5.474s Peter Hickman (FHO Racing BMW) +5.679s Bradley Ray (Rich Energy OMG Racing Yamaha) +11.000s Josh Brookes (MCE Ducati) 11.334s Danny Kent (Buildbase Suzuki) +11.485s Christian Iddon (Buildbase Suzuki) +17.652s Kyle Ryde (Rich Energy OMG Racing Yamaha) +17.744s

Bennetts British Superbike Championship standings:

Bradley Ray (Rich Energy OMG Racing Yamaha) 1192 Glenn Irwin (Honda Racing UK) 1171 Tommy Bridewell (Oxford Products Racing Ducati) 1141 Lee Jackson (Cheshire Mouldings FS-3 Kawasaki) 1095 Jason O’Halloran (McAMS Yamaha) 1087 Kyle Ryde (Rich Energy OMG Racing Yamaha) 1077 Tarran Mackenzie (McAMS Yamaha) 1031 Rory Skinner (Cheshire Mouldings FS-3 Kawasaki) 1017

Bradley Ray

Rich Energy OMG Racing Yamaha

“It’s been unbelievable. If you’d said the results we would’ve got this season at the start of the year. And said, ‘you’re going to be British champion’, I would have bitten your hand off and took it. The whole team have grafted all year. It hasn’t been easy from the start, but we put a lot of work in.

“Pre-season was good and I knew that this would be my best chance to fight for the championship with Yamaha, with Rich Energy OMG. We just got our head down the whole season, took everything in our stride, maximised everything race by race and that allowed us to come to Brands Hatch and have a difficult round like we have.

“Obviously it would have been nicer to be fighting for victory and fighting for podiums [this weekend] but we’ve done enough work throughout the season to prove that we’re worthy champions. Just a big shout out to the team, family, friends and everyone who came out to Brands to support me this weekend.”

