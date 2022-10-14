Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Bradley Ray remained at the top of the Bennetts British Superbike Championship SUPERPICKS Free Practice times at Brands Hatch today, with this morning’s opening action deciding the combined times as intermittent light showers hampered the afternoon’s session.

Ray claimed the leading position by 0.413s from Yamaha rival Jason O’Halloran as the local contender topped the times as he heads into his home round bidding for his first Championship title.

Danny Buchan missed out on second place by just 0.005s as he completed the top three for SYNETIQ BMW, just ahead of Peter Hickman on the FHO Racing BMW.

Tommy Bridewell held fifth place as the Oxford Products Racing Ducati rider narrowly edged out Glenn Irwin; the pair are separated by a single point ahead of this weekend’s three races, with the Honda Racing UK currently having the edge in the standings.

Danny Kent was seventh fastest on the Buildbase Suzuki, the previous Moto3 World Champion ensuring that five different manufacturers featured in the top seven positions.

Double champion Josh Brookes was the fastest of the MCE Ducati riders in eighth place, just ahead of Andrew Irwin and Ryan Vickers who completed the top ten.

Lee Jackson was eleventh fastest with Josh Owens claiming the final place in the top 12 for the Rapid CDH Racing Kawasaki team.

Bennetts British Superbike Championship, Brands Hatch, SUPERPICKS combined free practice result:

Bradley Ray (Rich Energy OMG Racing Yamaha) 1m:24.899s Jason O’Halloran (McAMS Yamaha) +0.413s Danny Buchan (SYNETIQ BMQ) +0.418s Peter Hickman (FHO Racing BMW) +0.692s Tommy Bridewell (Oxford Products Racing Ducati) +0.824s Glenn Irwin (Honda Racing UK) +0.895s Danny Kent (Buildbase Suzuki) +0.964s Josh Brookes (MCE Ducati) +1.017s Andrew Irwin (SYNETIQ BMW) +1.098s Ryan Vickers (FHO Racing BMW with Attis Sport) +1.117s Lee Jackson (Cheshire Mouldings FS-3 Kawasaki) +1.141s Josh Owens (Rapid CDH Racing Kawasaki) +1.252s

Bradley Ray

Rich Energy OMG Racing Yamaha

“The first session was quite beneficial, we used both the softer and the harder tyre and did a run on both and it felt really good. I put a lap time in at the end and I actually went quicker in FP1 than in qualifying mid season, so it is looking quite positive for tomorrow.

“Hopefully we’ll have dry weather tomorrow and we can have a good dig and aim to get on the front two rows in qualifying which will make the sprint race easier.

“I’m feeling really good, the bike’s good we’re in a really good place and I’m looking forward to getting back out tomorrow. I am just chilled, I’ve just got to approach it like I have done every race, every qualifying session, what will be will be.

“W have had the same mentality all year round so we’ve just got to carry on the way we are and see what happens tomorrow afternoon.”

