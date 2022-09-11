Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Ray relentless with first Bennetts BSB treble victory as Title Fighters decided at Snetterton.

Bradley Ray was relentless in pursuit of victory in the Bennetts British Superbike Championship round at Snetterton as the Rich Energy OMG Racing Yamaha rider claimed his first hat trick of race wins to lead the standings by 13 points ahead of the Showdown.

Ray had secured the victory in yesterday’s eBay Sprint Race and carried his momentum into today’s action.

The Kent contender had been embroiled in a fight for the race two victory with defending champion Tarran Mackenzie and the pair fought to the finish.

Mackenzie had the lead on the final lap, but Ray was determined and a decisive saw him pass on the brakes into Brundle for the last time. The Rich Energy OMG Racing Yamaha rider then held off any counterattack to take the chequered flag 0.267s ahead of the McAMS Yamaha.

Tommy Bridewell had moved into third place during the early stages of the race and the Oxford Products Racing Ducati rider bounced back from yesterday’s disappointment to return to the podium.

The second race of the weekend confirmed the Showdown Title Fighter line up with first time appearances confirmed for Lee Jackson and Kyle Ryde, along with Rory Skinner who already had his place secure before Snetterton.

Ray continued his imperious form at the Norfolk circuit with a victory in race three.The Rich Energy OMG Racing Yamaha rider won by a reduced margin of 0.739s following a two-second long lap equivalent time penalty.

Mackenzie had taken the lead on the opening lap from Ray, but the double winner fought back to make a move on his McAMS Yamaha rival at Williams.

Ray maintained his position at the front of the field until lap five when Mackenzie emerged ahead with a move at Wilson when Ray ran deep into the corner.

Mackenzie then held the lead from Ray and Glenn Irwin before a BMW Safety Car intervention on lap 10 when Storm Stacey suffered a technical failure and the track conditions were subsequently assessed.

When the race resumed the leading three riders, Ray, Mackenzie and Glenn Irwin did not stay behind the BMW Safety Car at the point of the restart and were all later issued a two-second long lap equivalent time penalty. Mackenzie also received two penalty points on his judicial record.

Mackenzie lost the lead when Ray made a move into Brundle after the restart, and a lap later the defending champion got eased back another position as Glenn Irwin made a pass to move into second.

Mackenzie fought back with a move at Agostini to regain second place, but Ray had broken the chasing pair to cross the line ahead. The time penalty meant that Peter Hickman was elevated from fourth into second place ahead of Mackenzie, with Glenn Irwin finishing in fourth position.

Ray heads into the opening round of the Showdown at Oulton Park later this month (9/10/11 September) with the marginal edge over Jason O’Halloran as he bids for a return to the podium in Cheshire.

Reigning champion Mackenzie begins the final stage of his title defence in the Showdown from third in the standings – the exact same deficit he overcame from the start of the crucial final three rounds last year to secure the crown.

Glenn Irwin holds fourth place for Honda Racing UK just two points ahead of Showdown debutant Lee Jackson for the Cheshire Mouldings FS-3 Kawasaki team.

Kyle Ryde begins his first Title Fighter appearance just a single point adrift of his Kawasaki rival ahead of him in sixth in the standings, with a four-point advantage over Rory Skinner. Tommy Bridewell is just a single point down to complete the top eight title contenders.

Bennetts British Superbike Championship, Snetterton, Race 2:

Bradley Ray (Rich Energy OMG Racing Yamaha) Tarran Mackenzie (McAMS Yamaha) +0.267s Tommy Bridewell (Oxford Products Racing Ducati) +7.201s Glenn Irwin (Honda Racing UK) +7.896s Peter Hickman (FHO Racing BMW) +9.450s Kyle Ryde (Rich Energy OMG Racing Yamaha) +11.526s Danny Buchan (SYNETIQ BMW) +12.037s Lee Jackson (Cheshire Mouldings FS-3 Kawasaki) +12.945s Jason O’Halloran (McAMS Yamaha) +13.622s Tom Sykes (MCE Ducati) +16.974s

Bennetts British Superbike Championship, Snetterton, Race 3 result:

Bradley Ray (Rich Energy OMG Racing Yamaha) Peter Hickman (FHO Racing BMW) +0.739s Tarran Mackenzie (McAMS Yamaha) +1.548s Glenn Irwin (Honda Racing UK) +1.945s Jason O’Halloran (McAMS Yamaha) +2.422s Leon Haslam (VisionTrack Kawasaki) +4.063s Tommy Bridewell (Oxford Products Racing Ducati) +4.189s Kyle Ryde (Rich Energy OMG Racing Yamaha) +5.379s Andrew Irwin (SYNETIQ BMW) +6.590s Lee Jackson (Cheshire Mouldings FS-3 Kawasaki) +6.656s

Bennetts British Superbike Championship standings ahead of the Showdown:

Bradley Ray (Rich Energy OMG Racing Yamaha) 1061 Jason O’Halloran (McAMS Yamaha) 1048 Tarran Mackenzie (McAMS Yamaha) 1031 Glenn Irwin (Honda Racing UK) 1016 Lee Jackson (Cheshire Mouldings FS-3 Kawasaki) 1014 Kyle Ryde (Rich Energy OMG Racing Yamaha) 1013 Rory Skinner (Cheshire Mouldings FS-3 Racing Kawasaki) 1009 Tommy Bridewell (Oxford Products Racing Ducati) 1008

Bradley Ray

Rich OMG Racing Yamaha

Treble winner and championship leader

“I am over the moon to have scored my first treble win – I have done a double but never three, so that feels really good.

“I knew I had to put the hammer down when I did get in front and that’s what I did. This was the perfect way to head into the Showdown. The bike was working unbelievable and feeling really good. I was riding on a wave of confidence and I’m super happy.

“I am speechless really and I’m looking forward to heading into the Showdown now with a little bit of a points advantage.”

