Ray Remains On Top At Brands Hatch With 0.8s Covering The Top 14 Contenders

Bradley Ray was able to stay ahead of his Bennetts British Superbike Championship rivals at Brands Hatch this afternoon, setting the pace on the Rich Energy OMG Racing Yamaha to top the combined SUPERPICKS Free Practice times at his local circuit by just 0.147s.

The championship leader went to the top of the times in the closing minutes of the session as the conditions continued to improve and the pace intensified, with the positions changing constantly in the closing moments.

Peter Hickman was a rider also on a charge in the closing minutes as he fired the FHO Racing BMW into second place on his penultimate lap of the session, nudging a hard-charging Jason O’Halloran into third place on the leading McAMS Yamaha with 0.011s separating the teammates as Tarran Mackenzie held fourth position.

Just 0.007s separated Ryan Vickers from the defending champion ahead of him; the FHO Racing with Attis Sports rider had been in the leading position with four minutes remaining on the clock before the final flurry of improvements.

Glenn Irwin was sixth fastest for Honda Racing UK, just 0.008s ahead of former double champion Josh Brookes who had a strong start to his weekend with the MCE Ducati team. The Australian had also been at the top of the timing screens in the final ten minutes, but had to settle for seventh just ahead of Tommy Bridewell on the Oxford Products Racing Ducati.

Danny Buchan was ninth fastest for SYNETIQ BMW ahead of his home round of the season, edging out Cheshire Mouldings FS-3 Racing Kawasaki’s Rory Skinner who completed the top ten.

Bennetts British Superbike Championship, Brands Hatch, SUPERPICKS Free Practice combined times:

Bradley Ray (Rich Energy OMG Racing Yamaha) 1m:25.140s Peter Hickman (FHO Racing BMW) +0.147s Jason O’Halloran (McAMS Yamaha) +0.158s Tarran Mackenzie (McAMS Yamaha) +0.165s Ryan Vickers (FHO Racing with Attis Sports) +0.173s Glenn Irwin (Honda Racing UK) +0.212s Josh Brookes (MCE Ducati) +0.220s Tommy Bridewell (Oxford Products Racing Ducati) +0.298s Danny Buchan (SYNETIQ BMW) +0.331s Rory Skinner (Cheshire Mouldings FS-3 Racing Kawasaki) +0.462s



Bradley Ray – Rich Energy OMG Racing Yamaha

“That’s my fastest ever lap around Brands Hatch which is great especially in the tough conditions we’ve had today, but it’s nice to come back after a five week break and get here to my home round and start well.

“To do a good job at my home round in front of the home crowd is my aim so I’m just super happy to be back on the bike and to start off well.

“I just treat it like any circuit, I enjoy it here I enjoy having family and friends watch it’s a unique circuit and the bike is working well so it’s all good.

“I think we’re in a good place, the bike is working really well I’m feeling good in myself so let’s see what we can do in the races.”

