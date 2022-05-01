Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Ray returns to the top by hammering home a victory in Oulton Park race one.

Bradley Ray became the second different race winner of the Bennetts British Superbike Championship season, claiming his first victory in four years in the opening race at Oulton Park.

As the Milwaukee Spring Grand Slam got underway and the riders bid to scoop an extra prize across the Oulton Park and Donington Park rounds, Ray delivered the first blow to his rivals with an impressive performance in the opening race of the weekend.

His Rich Energy OMG Racing Yamaha teammate got the best launch off the line at the start of the race, hitting the front of the pack from Rory Skinner and Josh Brookes, before the young Scot moved ahead to fire the FS-3 Racing Kawasaki into the lead with a move on the opening lap at Lodge.

Ray had been holding third place, but a decisive move on lap two at Old Hall put him at the front of the pack with Skinner, Ryde and Brookes leading the chasing pack.

Ray was determined to make a break and a run of consistent laps gave him the advantage over his rivals as he bridged a gap, but behind the battle for the podium positions was intensifying.

Skinner was holding off Ryde and Brookes, but Peter Hickman was also in the mix. However as the laps counted down, Tommy Bridewell had also made a bid for the top five and he had carved his way through the pack from 16th on the grid to tag onto the group.

A red flag after David Johnson crashed the Rich Energy OMG Racing Yamaha though ended the battle early as Skinner and Ryde celebrated adding to their podium tally this season.

Brookes secured his best result of the season so far in fourth place for the MCE Ducati team ahead of Hickman and Bridewell, who salvaged a strong sixth place.

Christian Iddon was the leading Buildbase Suzuki in seventh place, getting the better of Jason O’Halloran on the lone McAMS Yamaha just before the red flag.

Lee Jackson and Danny Buchan completed the top ten ahead of tomorrow’s two races, whilst Glenn Irwin still holds the championship lead for Honda Racing UK despite his 11th place finish.

Bennetts British Superbike Championship, Oulton Park, Race 1 result:

Bradley Ray (Rich Energy OMG Racing Yamaha) Rory Skinner (FS-3 Racing Kawasaki) +2.756s Kyle Ryde (Rich Energy OMG Racing Yamaha) +2.810s Josh Brookes (MCE Ducati) +2.999s Peter Hickman (FHO Racing BMW) +3.311s Tommy Bridewell (Oxford Products Racing Ducati) +4.789s Christian Iddon (Buildbase Suzuki) +7.343s Jason O’Halloran (McAMS Yamaha) +7.761s Lee Jackson (FS-3 Racing Kawasaki) +7.810s Danny Buchan (SYNETIQ BMW) +8.192s

Bennetts British Superbike Championship standings after Oulton Park, Race 1:

Glenn Irwin (Honda Racing UK) 80 Kyle Ryde (Rich Energy OMG Racing Yamaha) 62 Rory Skinner (FS-3 Racing Kawasaki) 62 Bradley Ray (Rich Energy OMG Racing Yamaha) 61 Andrew Irwin (SYNETIQ BMW) 41 Jason O’Halloran (McAMS Yamaha) 40 Tommy Bridewell (Oxford Products Racing Ducati) 36 Lee Jackson (FS-3 Racing Kawasaki) 35

Bradley Ray – Rich Energy OMG Racing Yamaha

“It is nice to get the first win of the season for Rich Energy OMG Racing Yamaha as the boys have been grafting really hard, so this win is for them.

“For the race I knew I had a good pace, so knew I needed to get a good start, get in front and put the hammer down. When I got into the front, I knew that was my opportunity to try and pull the gap and luckily enough I did.

“I think tomorrow will be a bit more difficult, but after four years of not winning race, it feels great to get the monkey off my back. I am over the moon with the result today and so happy to be back on the top step again.”

