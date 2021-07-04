A crash from race leader Rea allowed Razgatlioglu to storm to victory and move to the top of the standings…

To conclude a weekend full of drama at Donington Park, Race 2 delivered even more for the Prosecco DOC UK Round in the MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship as Toprak Razgatlioglu (Pata Yamaha with BRIXX WorldSBK) claimed a second victory of the weekend after Jonathan Rea (Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK) crashed out from the lead of the race just one lap after passing Razgatlioglu.

Rea was able to hold onto the lead of the race from his nearest rivals but found himself under pressure from Razgatlioglu in the early stages of the 23-lap race after the Turkish star once again made up positions from the start as he found himself in second place on the exit of Turn 1.

Razgatlioglu made his move on Rea on Lap 4 at the right-hander of Coppice, Turn 8, on Rea to move into the lead of the race as he looked for his second win of the weekend and to close the gap in the Championship down to Rea. Despite losing out to Razgatlioglu, Rea kept the pressure with Rea having a near-miss with the Turkish star under braking into the Foggy Esses.

Rea’s pressure paid off on Lap 10 when Razgatlioglu made a mistake at the same corner he passed Rea for the lead when he ran wide on his Yamaha YZF R1, allowing Rea back through into the lead of the race, but just a single lap later Rea found himself in the gravel at Coppice and tumbled out of the points, re-joining the race in 20th place on Lap 11; Rea finished the race in 20th.

America Garrett Gerloff (GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team) claimed his best result of the 2021 campaign with second place after taking advantage of Rea’s crash and working his way past Tom Sykes (BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team) to move into second place, securing Yamaha’s tenth 1-2 finish in WorldSBK history, ahead of Sykes who claimed his second consecutive podium finish.

P1 Toprak Razgatlioglu (Pata Yamaha with BRIXX WorldSBK)



“Today in the Superpole Race, it was a good race but not a good position. I was just focused on the second race because the weather conditions were much better and, in the race, I tried to fight for the win for the win. After, I followed Jonny but then Jonny made a big mistake. After, I’m fighting for the win again, I’m really happy because I have two wins this weekend. Also, it’s very good to take my points and now I’m the Championship leader. I’m really happy, thanks to my team. They did a great job this weekend.”



P2 Garrett Gerloff (GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team)



“It feels better than you can imagine. Trust me, it’s been not exactly the start to the year I would’ve hoped for. It’s been tough for a lot of different reasons. Got to thank my GRT team for all of their support and all their positivity. Without a doubt, it’s a great team. Big thanks to them, my girlfriend, my friends and family back home for all their love and it feels really nice to be up on the box finally. It feels like it’s been a long time!”



P3 Tom Sykes (BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team)



“It’s been a long time coming! It was a difficult race. We tried a different tyre, just copied with what Toprak danced around us all yesterday. Got four laps in and wish I hadn’t used the SCX tyre, it was a difficult race physically. Probably one of the most demanding of my career, I had no rear grip. I just sat back on the old girl, hoping the berries and we found it. The extra Yorkshire pudding came in for that. Really enjoyed the race, the guys gave me a good pit board. Not just for myself, but the whole of the BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team… the M 1000 RR has had a great weekend, I tested their skills at the beginning of the week by chucking it down the road but I did warn them that I’d be dragging the thing around this weekend. We had a go, came away with what the team deserved and I’m happy for that and hopefully we can build on it.”

WorldSBK at Donington Park – Race 2

1. Toprak Razgatlioglu (Pata Yamaha with BRIXX WorldSBK)

2. Garrett Gerloff (GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team) +2.243s

3. Tom Sykes (BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team) +4.522s

4. Scott Redding (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati) +5.151s

5. Michael van der Mark (BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team) +13.315s

6. Alex Lowes (Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK) +14.444s

Championship Standings (after Race 2, Round 4)

1. Toprak Razgatlioglu (TUR) Yamaha (183 points)

2. Jonathan Rea (GBR) Kawasaki (181 points)

3. Scott Redding (GBR) Ducati (117 points)

WorldSBK at Donington Park – Tissot Superpole Race.

1. Jonathan Rea (Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK)

2. Tom Sykes (BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team) +2.531s

3. Michael van der Mark (BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team) +3.409s

