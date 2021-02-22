Ready For The Challenge – Repsol Honda Team Launch 2021 Campaign

Marc Marquez and Pol Espargaro prepare for all new challenges in 2021 with the Repsol Honda Team.

After a season like no other, both on and off the track, 2021 presents the MotoGP World Championship with a chance to rally in the face of adversity and forge ahead. With a difficult 2020 behind them, the Repsol Honda Team are also out to reset and show they are ready for any challenge. Marc Marquez is joined on this challenge by Pol Espargaro, fresh from his best premier class season to date. The pair have grown up racing together, battling from local championships in Spain to the premier class and bring with them 446 World Championship starts, 184 podiums, 109 poles and 97 wins.

With the world still working to overcome to Covid-19 pandemic, the Repsol Honda Team have launched their 2021 challenge with a fully online presentation for the first time in Honda’s history. A new style presentation for a year set to be full of new challenges.

The 2013 Moto2 World Champion, Pol Espargaro, achieves a life-long dream in 2021 as he wears the Repsol Honda Team colours aboard the factory Honda RC213V. With over 100 premier-class starts, the 29-year-old is among the most experienced riders in MotoGP and arrives in the best form of his career. Fighting to fifth in the World Championship standings with five podiums and two pole positions, Pol brings not only experience but an undeniable fire to succeed to the team.

For Marc Marquez, the 2021 season is a new beginning as he is set to return from his season-ending injury sustained in Jerez. Focusing exclusively on his recovery from a broken right humerus, the eight-time World Champion has been working diligently to return to his best and comeback strong for the 2021 season. A champion’s spirit drives Marquez to succeed at everything he does.

The iconic Repsol Honda Team livery will be another constant in 2021 as Repsol and Honda continue their more than quarter of a century long partnership. With 180 premier class wins, 447 premier class podiums and 15 World Championships, the combination is without doubt the most decorated in Grand Prix Racing and is determined to return to these levels of success.

The Repsol Honda Team will now travel to Qatar for the MotoGP pre-season where Pol Espargaro will get his first taste of the Honda RC213V. Marc Marquez will not attend the Qatar Test as he continues to focus on his recovery.

Tetsuhiro Kuwata

HRC Director – General Manager Race Operations Management Division

“We enter another season full of anticipation and desire. After what has been a difficult 2020, we are continuing to learn and to work to return to the top of championship. From the technical side, HRC have been working as hard as always to keep improving the RC213V. We have a new rider in the shape of Pol Espargaro this year who brings good experience and a desire for victory. We are all eagerly awaiting the first test with him. On Marc’s side, we have been closely following his recovery and will continue to do everything we can to support him to return as strong as possible.

“Finally, I would like to thank Repsol and all of our sponsors for their continued support. Without them we would be unable to go racing, they are not just sponsors but partners on this great challenge.”

Ana Camps

Sponsoring, Media, Advertising and PR Deputy Director – Repsol

“We of course look forward to achieving the results that have always been our trademark, like fighting for victories, podiums and championships. This is the reason why, after more than 25 years, we continue side by side with the best partner in MotoGP, Honda. The alliance between our two companies goes beyond a sponsorship agreement and is based on technology: collaboration between Honda’s facilities in Saitama and the Repsol Tech Lab in Madrid.

“Our Tech Lab scientists apply the most avant-garde technology to our fuels and lubricants, and we take advantage of all the knowledge that high competition provides for our Repsol products. We know that Marc is an extraordinary rider and a unique person with a great ability to overcome anything, so we have no doubt that he will soon amaze us again. Marc, of course, has all our support to achieve the goals he pursues.

“We also look forward to the arrival of a new rider, Pol Espargaro. He is a great professional and a mature rider and will now have an opportunity to prove his amazing talent.”

Marc Marquez

“After a long time away it was nice to see my bike again and wear my leathers. 2020 was a difficult year for everyone and especially for me with the injury and watching the races from home. But I have continued to work with the doctors, with my team and with myself to recover and return to MotoGP. Of course, I would have liked to return sooner, but it is very important to listen to the doctors and my body until I am fully fit. I can imagine the best comeback that is to start riding again the bike and be the same, but it will be difficult to be like this. But we will see if it takes one race, two races, half the season to be the same Marc. I will not be at the Qatar Test as I aim to return only when I am 100% and there is still some work to do.”

Pol Espargaro

“The lead up to this season has been one of the most exciting of my career, it’s been like waiting for my first season or my MotoGP debut. To ride for the Repsol Honda Team is every rider’s dream and something to be truly proud of. Every few weeks I have taken another step, seeing the bike at my home, now wearing the leathers. The final step is to ride the RC213V for the first time at Qatar, this excitement is motivating me to train more and be the best I can be for the 2021 World Championship. I am here in the Repsol Honda Team in order to achieve success and fight at the top, this is the goal for 2021.”

If you would like to receive our headlines daily to your email inbox then sign up to our newsletter here