The much-anticipated return of the Bennetts British Superbike Championship this August is set to delight fans after the recent postponements and ahead of the season opener fans will be able to get involved with BSBBET powered by Low6 following a new partnership.

Low6 is a sports pool betting app where users can pick the winners on upcoming races with guaranteed jackpot prizes for every contest. The new platform allows fans of the championship to place bets on races on a new and engaging app, competing against like-minded supporters so that wherever you are watching the action, you can still get involved with the competition.

Fans can download the Low6 app now and bet on other sports such as Football, Darts and Horse Racing in anticipation of the official launch of the BSBBET app early August.

The launch of BSBBET sees Low6 continue their growth journey with existing partnerships with several high-profile football clubs to be announced shortly, and the PDC darts corporation live and available to download now as ‘PDC PICKS’.

Bennetts British Superbike Championship Series Director Stuart Higgs commented: “I am pleased to announce this new partnership with Low6 ahead of the much-anticipated BSB restart. This new mobile platform will give our fans the opportunity to put their knowledge to the test and get involved with each race.”

Wayne Stevenson, CEO of Low6 stated: “This exciting new partnership with Bennetts British Superbike Championship aligns well with our company strategy to continue evolving as the most innovative online gaming operator in the UK.”

Jamie Mitchell, Co-Founder of Low6, commented: “With BSB’s leading digital content, well-known brand and engaging racing fanbase, we look forward to offering a unique mobile pool betting experience that fans can enjoy at the racetrack or from the comfort of their living room!”

Josh Turk, CMO of Low6, explains: “BSBBET captures the avid Superbike fan with its highly engaging “Picks” gameplay format. Unlike traditional sports betting sites, there are no odds presented to the fans. Alternatively, each contest offers a series of questions, where users select their choice from the selection; which rider will earn fastest lap, which racing team will combine for fastest race-time, etc. The most exciting element of our picks contest is that you don’t have to predict every question right to win, you just have to predict more answers correctly than the rest of the fans.”

Fans will be able to download the BSBBET App on both iOS and Android. Look out for exciting introductory offers and good luck! Please gamble responsibly.

For more information on the Bennetts British Superbike Championship visit www.britishsuperbike.com