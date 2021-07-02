Pack your panniers, THE WORLD ADVENTURE WEEK starts this coming Monday, July 5th. Welcoming riders on all bikes from across the world, it presents a great opportunity to fill your tank and hit the open road alongside like-minded riders. The greatest adventurers will be awarded with daily prizes and earn the chance to enter the draw for a new KTM 1290 SUPER ADVENTURE S*.
A true celebration of motorcycle riding, THE WORLD ADVENTURE WEEK begins Monday, July 5th and will run until Sunday July 11th. The main goal is to complete 1,000 km or more of riding in seven days. Upon completion, all riders will receive a personalised award by KTM.
Throughout THE WORLD ADVENTURE WEEK, participants will be issued a series of challenges, from simply covering kilometers each day to basic altitude challenges. On completion of these individual challenges, they will earn points which put them in the running for daily prizes, including:
Day 1 | July 5th
Challenge => Complete a ride & share it using #theworldadventureweek
Day’s Prize => HORNET ADV HELMET
Day 2 | July 6th
Challenge => Ride through an altitude of 890 m
Day’s Prize => ADVENTURE S JACKET
Day 3 | July 7th
Challenge => Check in at a KTM dealer while out riding
Day’s Prize => X-SPIRIT III HELMET
Day 4 | July 8th
Challenge => Complete a total elevation gain of 1290 m
Day’s Prize => TERRA ADV JACKET
Day 5 | July 9th
Challenge => Get at least five rides tracked Monday to Friday
Day’s Prize => RESONANCE LEATHER JACKET
Day 6 | July 10th
Challenge => Ride 390 km start to finish
Day’s Prize => C4 PRO HELMET
Day 7 | July 11th
Challenge => Complete a Pack Ride with at least two riding buddies
Day’s Prize => LUGGAGE BAG & SIDE BAG SET
Completion of each challenge will award participants with 250 points, with an added 1000 points given to all those who clock up 1,000 km. Riders will need a minimum of 2000 points to be eligible to win a KTM 1290 SUPER ADVENTURE S, which means they have to complete at least four of the seven daily challenges.
THE WORLD ADVENTURE WEEK is set to become a highly anticipated adventure ride and is open to absolutely anyone, anywhere around the world. To be able to win the prizes, you simply need to live in a place around the world with KTM dealer infrastructure.
To get involved, check out theworldadventureweek.com
*Prizes are subject to availability in each participant’s country of residence.
For more KTM Motorcycles UK news check out our dedicated page KTM Motorcycles UK News
or head to the official KTM Motorcycles UK website www.ktm.com/en-gb.html
Follow us on social media:
Instagram: @superbikenews
Twitter: @sbknews
Facebook: @superbikenews
SBN Directory – add your motorcycle related business here
If you would like to receive our headlines daily to your email inbox then sign up to our newsletter: Here
Subscribe to our news channels: Here