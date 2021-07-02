Pack your panniers, THE WORLD ADVENTURE WEEK starts this coming Monday, July 5th. Welcoming riders on all bikes from across the world, it presents a great opportunity to fill your tank and hit the open road alongside like-minded riders. The greatest adventurers will be awarded with daily prizes and earn the chance to enter the draw for a new KTM 1290 SUPER ADVENTURE S*.

A true celebration of motorcycle riding, THE WORLD ADVENTURE WEEK begins Monday, July 5th and will run until Sunday July 11th. The main goal is to complete 1,000 km or more of riding in seven days. Upon completion, all riders will receive a personalised award by KTM.

Throughout THE WORLD ADVENTURE WEEK, participants will be issued a series of challenges, from simply covering kilometers each day to basic altitude challenges. On completion of these individual challenges, they will earn points which put them in the running for daily prizes, including:

Day 1 | July 5th

Challenge => Complete a ride & share it using #theworldadventureweek

Day’s Prize => HORNET ADV HELMET

Day 2 | July 6th

Challenge => Ride through an altitude of 890 m

Day’s Prize => ADVENTURE S JACKET

Day 3 | July 7th

Challenge => Check in at a KTM dealer while out riding

Day’s Prize => X-SPIRIT III HELMET

Day 4 | July 8th

Challenge => Complete a total elevation gain of 1290 m

Day’s Prize => TERRA ADV JACKET

Day 5 | July 9th

Challenge => Get at least five rides tracked Monday to Friday

Day’s Prize => RESONANCE LEATHER JACKET

Day 6 | July 10th

Challenge => Ride 390 km start to finish

Day’s Prize => C4 PRO HELMET

Day 7 | July 11th

Challenge => Complete a Pack Ride with at least two riding buddies

Day’s Prize => LUGGAGE BAG & SIDE BAG SET

Completion of each challenge will award participants with 250 points, with an added 1000 points given to all those who clock up 1,000 km. Riders will need a minimum of 2000 points to be eligible to win a KTM 1290 SUPER ADVENTURE S, which means they have to complete at least four of the seven daily challenges.

THE WORLD ADVENTURE WEEK is set to become a highly anticipated adventure ride and is open to absolutely anyone, anywhere around the world. To be able to win the prizes, you simply need to live in a place around the world with KTM dealer infrastructure.

To get involved, check out theworldadventureweek.com

*Prizes are subject to availability in each participant’s country of residence.

