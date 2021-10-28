Introducing two new gloves from Richa perfect partners for racking up those miles, the Sleeve Lock and Nomad gloves.

Here’s a look at them in more detail…

Sleeve Lock

A mix of leather and Polyamide, the Sleeve Lock gloves feature a YKK waterproof zip to open the complete cuff for easy fitting inside or outside of the jacket sleeve. They have strategically placed 3M® reflective details, external superfabric® abrasion protection on the fingers and an integrated visor wiper.

The Sleeve Lock gloves feature Gore-Grip® technology for an optimal fit and grip in any weather conditions and a smart cuff system to prevent water from entering the jacket sleeve. There’s an elasticated wrist and a double wrist closure to improve the level of protection and fitting.

Available in sizes S-4XL, the Sleeve Lock gloves have an RRP of £139.99.

Nomad

Designed as an ultra-light mid-season glove, the Nomad gloves are a mix of goat leather and polyester. They have a long cuff and a double wrist closure, improving the level of protection and fitting. There’s external Superfabric® abrasion protection on the fingers, 3M® reflective details and an integrated screen wiper.

The Nomad gloves feature 3D air mesh panels on the fingers and touchscreen device friendly fabric on the index finger and thumb so that riders can use their smartphone and GPS without needing to remove their gloves.

Available in sizes S-4XL, the Nomad gloves have an RRP of £69.99.

For more Richa UK News check out our dedicated page Richa UK News

Or for more official info or to locate your nearest dealer, visit www.nevis.uk.com

SBN Directory - add your motorcycle related business here

Click here for more info on Arai Helmets

Click here for more info on Xena Security

Click here for more info and to buy Biker T-Shirts

Grid Girls UK

If you would like to receive our headlines daily to your email inbox then sign up to our newsletter: Here

Subscribe to our news channels: Here