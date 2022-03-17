Rear Hugger Extension For Bmw F900

Click here for more info on Bike4Life Fest

The F900’s very small standard rear hugger leaves the rear shock absorber and linkage, exhaust manifold, gearbox and subframe right in the rear tyre’s firing line, with messy and potentially costly results.

Wunderlich’s Rear Hugger Extension adds 50mm extra width and 135mm to the length, shielding the bike’s rear end and reducing the amount of cleaning required.

It also protects both the rider and pillion passenger’s lower legs and feet, and helps stop luggage getting coated in filth too.

The Extension is made from a high-quality ABS plastic, adding minimal weight, and is designed to integrate perfectly with the original guard.

It’s super easy to fit, attaching to existing mounting points – no drilling and no extra brackets needed – and comes complete with fittings and full instructions.

The Wunderlich Rear Hugger Extension fits both the BMW F900R and XR models, and retails at £119- including VAT. It’s also covered by Wunderlich’s 5-year warranty, for peace of mind.

