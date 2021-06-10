Both the Styrian and Austrian Grands Prix set for full fan attendance in 2021 .

Dorna Sports is delighted to confirm that both the Michelin® Grand Prix of Styria and the Motorrad Grand Prix von Österreich will welcome fans back to the grandstands in 2021.

Spectator restrictions are being lifted at sporting events in Austria this summer, and the gates of the Red Bull Ring will therefore be open to MotoGP™ fans who are either vaccinated, tested or recovered from Covid-19.

Fans will be able to attend the emblematic Spielberg venue at full capacity for both the Styrian and Austrian GPs.

The MotoGP™ paddock will continue to operate as a separate Covid-19 safe bubble at both events.

